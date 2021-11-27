Alternative cruiserweight title opponent emerges for Canelo Alvarez in May

Canelo Alvarez now has two possible opponents for May 2022 as the Mexican superstar prepares to fight for the WBC cruiserweight title.

At the recent WBC Convention, Canelo got approval to fight the current titleholder Ilunga’ Junior’ Makabu. It seemed a straightforward blessing.

But not so, according to promoter Don King. The former Mike Tyson handler and Hall of Famer says a previously agreed mandatory clash will still go ahead.

The event sees Makabu facing Thabiso Mchunu, a familiar opponent to the champion.

King explained on Friday that the fight is happening and taking place in the New Year, just over three months before Canelo vs. Makabu is due to occur on May 7.

CRUISERWEIGHT CLASH

Through his PR team, King said: “Homecoming At Last! This championship doubleheader will benefit the fight for the forgotten people (the homeless, poor, and downtrodden people) will benefit from this championship doubleheader.

“The world’s greatest boxing promoter, Don King, will return to his home state of Ohio on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, as he presents another blockbuster for the forgotten people, who won’t get overlooked anymore.

“A world championship fight pits WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Junior Makabu and the number one challenger, WBC Silver Champion Thabiso Mchunu.

“The WBC world championship fight for the love of the people will be held at the WD. Packard Music Hall in Warren, OH.

“In addition to Makabus-Mchunu, a special 10-round heavyweight sensational attraction will pit undefeated Jonathan Guidry (18-0-2, 10 KOs) of Dulac, Louisiana, risking his perfect record against Alonzo Butler (34-3-2, 25 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN.”

CANELO RINGSIDE

King then confirmed Canelo has agreed to be ringside to run the rule over his next Cinco de Mayo foe.

“King, who represents Makabu, agreed with Mchunu’s representatives on the 12-round world championship fight. The winner will advance to fight Mexico’s grand champion, Canelo Alvarez, in May.

“Alvarez will be ringside in Warren, OH to see who his next opponent will be,” added the confirmation.

Makabu knocked Mchunu out in the eleventh round of their first meeting. However, the stakes are far higher than they were in 2015.

