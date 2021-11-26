Floyd Mayweather won’t admit former opponent is the P4P king of boxing

November 26th, 2021

Floyd Mayweather failed to give props to a former opponent when discussing who is the best fighter on the planet right now. To many, it’s not even a debate.

Canelo Alvarez, who Mayweather shared the ring with as a young buck in 2013, has done everything right since then. Scoring world titles in four weight classes, Canelo recently cleaned up at super-middleweight in just eleven months.

Despite the startling facts and little argument from media and fans in the sport of boxing, Mayweather wouldn’t admit the Mexican superstar is king.

“The pound for pound best fighter in boxing right now is Terence Crawford,” Mayweather told FightHype in a phone call interview.

“There’s a lot of helluva fighters out there. He’s one of the guys that, he’s a motherf—–r.

“One thing I like about him, he reminds me of a young Floyd Mayweather. He can fight his a– off. I mean, he’s a lot older than I was.”

Mayweather continued by insinuating that Canelo cannot do what Crawford can by adding: “He can fight his a– off. That’s what I like about him.

“But he is a lot older than I was when he started getting praise because I fought for a world title when my career began blossoming.”

Crawford defeated Shawn Porter last weekend at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas as WBN watched on from a weed-filled but celebrity-laden floor seat.

It was a spectacular fight.

A little marred by the ending, however, nobody would argue that Crawford was a worthy winner in a close contest.

In the process, ‘Bud’ moved up to number six on the World Boxing News Pound for Pound list, just behind welterweight rival Errol Spence.

Spence has the slightly better resume over the past few years as Crawford struggled to nail down those big-name opponents.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, and Oleksandr Usyk, too, have enjoyed massive success during that period. Therefore, Crawford is six, in a complete but respectful disagreement with Floyd Mayweather.

There’s a lot to do for Crawford with little scope in the division. He has to land the Spence fight and win. At the same time, Canelo’s progress would need to get slowed considerably as a historic cruiserweight world title fight looms.

Floyd is a legend, but he has this one all wrong.

