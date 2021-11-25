“Pretty Boy” Pinheiro makes Nashville debut this Saturday

November 25th, 2021

Undefeated Polish cruiserweight prospect Adrian “Pretty Boy” Pinheiro (5-0, 5 KOs) has taken an unusual route to Nashville, where he will take on veteran Eric Abraham (6-10, 3 KOs) this Saturday night in a 4-round bout at Municipal Auditorium.

The 24-year-old Pinheiro was born in Poland, grew up in Brazil, moved to Orlando and then up to Massachusetts for a job opportunity in security in Boston’s Seaport and Financial districts. He started boxing three years ago, rapidly developing into a Central New England Golden Gloves Novice super heavyweight champion, turning pro this past May in Orlando where he lives again.

“I’ve always been a fan of boxing,” Pinheiro explained, “but I didn’t box until I moved to the United States. I appreciate the art of boxing. I’m an exciting boxer who can mix it up. I fight on the outside or inside, depending on who I’m fighting, and adapting in the ring.

“My opponent is a southpaw, and he can be a little awkward. It’s going to be a good fight. He’s more experienced than me, but I’m comfortable fighting a southpaw. I’m working to improve as an all-around fighter in every aspect, mentally and physically.”

The 6’ 4”, 200-pound Pinheiro will be fighting on the “Nashville Beatdown” card, presented by Lank The King & Lank Promotions, in association with Affiliation Management.

“’Pretty Boy’ is a boxer who looks like a model,” promoter Langston Hampton, Jr. commented. “He’s real fast and swift. He has to be reckoned with because he’s a good, clean fighter. I’m one of the promoters involved with him. He made his pro debut May 8th on my show in Orlando. With his talent and looks, Adrian could be the next champion from Poland. The sky is the limit for him. It’s all about dedication. He has the talent in the ring and outside he’s very marketable. The Polish need a new champion and it’s going to be Adrian Pinheiro!”

Back living in Orlando and training at the Orlando Boxing Club, Pinheiro is an avid country music fan who is excited to be fighting in Nashville, the capital of country “his music.”

“I can’t wait to get to Nashville,” Pinheiro said. “I’m a huge country fan. This is special to me!”

“I’m excited about this young man,” Pinheiro’s manager/head trainer Tony Blanco remarked. “He’s a humble beast who works hard. He works out twice a day. My only problem with him is getting him out of the gym. He is the future!

“Adrian is a big country music fan. When the opportunity came to fight in Nashville, in front of Floyd Mayweather, Jr., he accepted right away.”

Polish boxing fans are known for their passion. Waving red and white Poland flags and singing loudly, they haven’t really had many fighters to follow in the United States since Andrew Golota and Tomasz Adamek. “Pretty Boy” would love to get support from his fellow Polish and Polish-Americans.

“I’ve heard a lot about them,” Pinheiro added. “Orlando doesn’t have much of a Polish community, but I hope that time will come. I love my people!”