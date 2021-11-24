Heavyweight greats call for the PPV super-fight that must happen next

November 24th, 2021

Lennox Lewis and GeorgeForeman added their considerable heavyweight bulk to calls for boxing to do all it can to make the next welterweight super-fight.

On the back of the highly-entertaining Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter clash, the next man targeted to be involved will be the unified star, Errol Spence.

Crawford vs. Spence is a must for the sport to keep up the momentum gained from the Porter bout and Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder.

An upward Pay Per View curve is prominent as Gervonta Davis, Wilder, Crawford, and Spence emerged as bonafide PPV stars from the United States.

The amount of purchases is nowhere near the days of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. However, the USA is creating again in that sense.

HEAVYWEIGHT GREATS

Lewis and Foreman want what we all want – to see Crawford paired with Spence in the first half of 2022.

Lewis said: “Congrats to Terence Crawford on a great win. To my bro Shawn Porter, there is no reason to hold your head anything but high with a career like yours.

“Bless up to both of you,” added the former heavyweight champion before hashtagging Crawford vs. Spence with a question mark.

Congrats to @terencecrawford on a great win. To my bro @ShowtimeShawnP there is no reason to hold ur head anything but high with a career like yours. Bless up to both of you. 🙏🏾 Two Warriors! #CrawfordSpence? — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) November 21, 2021

Foreman, the oldest ever heavyweight ruler in history, stated: “Crawford/Spence The next Big fight that can happen. Can’t wait!”

ERROL SPENCE vs. TERENCE CRAWFORD

The pressure is already on both sides to retain dialogue and reassure fans that this fight is at the top of the wanted list until it gets done.

Spence got cleared by the WBC, and Crawford came out of the Porter unscathed. Therefore, there is no reason not to stage a three-belt unification next.

As per sanctioning rules, a unification overrules any mandatory obligations both titleholders would be due. Spence vs. Crawford has to happen.

If it doesn’t, the could be another revolt in the same vein as when Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua collapsed – potentially forever.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.