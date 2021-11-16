Chris Eubank Jr: Liam Williams asked me to shut him up, so I’ll do it!

November 16th, 2021

Chris Eubank Jr. has promised to end his feud with Welshman Liam Williams in style when the pair begin to trade blows on December 11.

In a match-up that clashes with Matchroom’s Conor Benn and Katie Taylor bill, Eubank Jr. aims to steal the night.

The Brighton man said: “Liam Williams has been saying a lot to try to catch my attention and bait me into fighting him.

CHRIS EUBANK JR

“It’s now at the point where everyone is asking me to shut him up, and on December 11, I’m going to give the people what they want.

“As I’ve said, I’m only involved in big fights from now on, and this is the fight people want to see. They want to see if Williams can back up what he’s been saying – which he won’t.

“I’m on a mission towards World Titles. Liam Williams is someone I’ve got to go through to get there. I’m looking forward to shutting him up.”

LIAM WILLIAMS

When moving up to middleweight, Liam Williams went on a seven-fight rampage before running into slick world champion Demetrius Andrade.

The 29 year-old ‘Machine’ is now focused on claiming what could be the scalp of his career if he can become only the third man to defeat Eubank Jr.

Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves, the men to do it, were both world champions in their own right.

“I’m very excited to get the fight made. It’s been coming for a long time. I can’t wait to shut Chris Eubank Jr’s mouth once and for all,” said Williams.

“There’s nothing like a big domestic showdown to get the juices flowing. A lot of people have been calling for this fight for a long time.

“I personally think it’s the biggest all-British fight outside of AJ and Fury.”

He added: “I’m really excited and just counting down the days. I’ve not been that impressed with Chris’ recent performances.

“People are talking about how he’s brought Roy Jones in to improve him, but if I’m being totally honest, I don’t think he’s improved one bit.

“A win, and possibly even a stoppage over Eubank, and my name will be well and truly out there. In the mix for world titles.”

