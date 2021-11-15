Porter happy with Brit call-out, reminds him of Mayweather and Pacquiao

November 15th, 2021

Stephanie Trapp

Welterweight star Shawn Porter got reminded of the times he called out Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao when a Briton called him out recently.

“Showtime” – who faces Terence Crawford this weekend, felt good about undefeated Londoner Conor Benn targeting him for a future match-up.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

The honor took him back to when Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao were the top names in the sport.

“Conor Benn is doing the right thing by calling my name. I’ve been there before, and while I’m not saying I’m Floyd Mayweather when I was in his position, I was saying I want to fight Floyd Mayweather, I want to fight Manny Pacquiao. I thought I was ready, so on and so forth,” Porter told Press Box PR.

“I was publicly saying I wanted to fight those guys. He’s doing the same thing. You know it’s the maturation of the sport. But he’s just going to have to wait his time.”

MANNY PACQUIAO

On Benn’s future challenge against former Pacquiao victim Chris Algieri, Porter warned his rival to be careful.

“I think Algieri is going to present some problems for Conor Benn. I think Algieri definitely has the intellect, but he’s got skills as well.

“He’s not a rundown boxer. He’s still very healthy and capable of producing in the ring. I think he’s going to present some obstacles for Conor Benn.

“On the other side of that, I really enjoy Conor Benn. I think that he’s exciting. I didn’t enjoy his last fight as much as I had his previous fights.

“But I do look for him to take control and at some point to start to beat Chris Algieri.

“I do think for a substantial amount of rounds. It’s going to be pretty interesting,” he added.

CRAWFORD vs. PORTER

Porter has an exceptional match-up against Crawford just days away taking place at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada,

Billboards are already circulating the world-famous Vegas strip ahead of a substantial welterweight world title battle.

The winner could face Errol Spence in another top Fight of the Year contender in 2022.

