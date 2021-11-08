Seven-weight world champion co-features on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Amanda Serrano got the call from friend and training partner Jake Paul to co-feature on the December 18 bill of his clash with Tommy Fury.

The seven-division world champion and current unified featherweight champion will return to the lightweight division.

She faces current interim WBA Female 135-pound titleholder Miriam Gutiérrez in a 10-round lightweight bout.

The SHOWTIME PPV event “One Will Fall,” headlined by Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury facing off in an eight-round cruiserweight bout, takes place next month from AMALIE Arena in Tampa Bay.

Serrano, who is No. 3 in the pound-for-pound women’s rankings, will make her second appearance on SHOWTIME PPV as she meets Gutiérrez.

Nicknamed “La Reina” (The Queen) and having a professional record of 14-1, her only loss being to Katie Taylor, Gutiérrez’s dedication and passion for the sport have only grown stronger. She now looks ahead to her 16th professional bout.

Facing Serrano, the Guinness World Record holder for most boxing world championships won in different weight classes by a female, is a stern test.

It has been challenging for Serrano (41-1-1, 30 Ks) to find competition willing to step into the ring with her due to her impressive record and knockout power. I

In August, Serrano joined the SHOWTIME PPV Paul vs. Woodley card as the co-main event. She earned a unanimous decision over Yamileth Mercado to retain her WBC and WBO featherweight title belts.

Puerto-Rican-born and Brooklyn, New York-raised, Serrano have become the most decorated fighters in women’s boxing history.

Having recently signed with Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s Most Valuable Promotions, Serrano continues to make waves in her professional boxing career.

The 33-year-old has won titles in every division between 115 and 140 pounds, earning belts in those two divisions just four months apart with fights in September 2018 and January 2019.

Serrano also won the WBO featherweight world championship belt in a high-profile showdown against Heather Hardy in 2019.

She recently became WBC champion with a knockout win over three-division world champion Daniela Bermudez.

As an all-around athlete and dedicated fighter, Serrano also holds a professional MMA record of 2-0-1. Both wins came through submission.

“I’ve been training 24/7 for as long as I can remember, and because of my dedication to the sport, I consistently look to challenge myself,” said Serrano. “Miriam is an adamant opponent.

“Her only loss was coming to one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. I am looking forward to stepping in the ring with her and proving why I’m at the top of women’s boxing.”

GUTIERREZ

Born in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain, Gutiérrez started kickboxing and boxing at a young age.

Following a year and a half of recovery from a horrific domestic violence incident at age 19, she began training with Jero Garcia and had her first amateur bout in 2009.

Gutiérrez made her professional debut in 2017, winning by unanimous decision over Vanessa Caballero.

Her 13th professional match against Keren Batiz resulted in an impressive win and the WBA title of Interim Lightweight Champion.

She then met Katie Taylor on November 20, 2020, in a Lightweight unification bout where she suffered her first professional defeat in a competitive 10-round decision.

Gutiérrez is a passionate advocate against domestic violence. In 2019, she was elected to the City Council of Torrejon de Ardoz, where she champions women’s rights.

“Amanda Serrano is an icon in the sport, and when I step into that ring on December 18, it will be a pivotal moment in my career.

“I respect what she does, but it’s a risk coming up to 135. I’ve been competing at this level for most of my career, and the competition is tough,” said Gutiérrez.

“I’m thankful to my team and my family. Also my promoter Ray Events Boxing for their support as I train for a night of pure boxing entertainment.

“I look forward to bringing a great victory back to Spain.”

JAKE PAUL vs. TOMMY FURY

Tickets for the live event will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 10, at www.amaliearena.com.

Titled #PaulFury: One Will Fall, the event is produced and presented by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV and promoted in association with Tony and Bryce Holden of Holden Productions.

The pay-per-view telecast begins live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. It will feature other exciting, high-stakes professional boxing matches which will get announced in the coming weeks.

