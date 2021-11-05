Canelo reveals the lesson he learned from Floyd Mayweather defeat

November 5th, 2021

Tom Casino

Canelo Alvarez has revealed what he learned from a 2013 loss to Floyd Mayweather – never to experience that feeling in the future.

The Mexican superstar is yet to taste defeat in those eight years since Mayweather carded a hotly-debated majority decision.

It wasn’t the majority card that was the debate, though. It was the fact that Canelo got given a draw on one of the judge’s scoresheets.

CJ Ross got ridiculed for her part in the ending and was scarcely seen near a boxing ring ever again.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“I was 23 years old at the time. It was a very big learning experience for my career,” Alvarez ABC Nightline.

“I learned something big that night [against Floyd Mayweather]. It’s a feeling I never want to experience again – defeat.

“So what do you have to do? You have to keep learning, keep training and keep winning,” he added.

Now, standing on the brink of yet more achievements never seen before, the multi-weight world champion knows what he has to do.

“Life isn’t easy. It’s not easy for anyone. But you have to keep moving forward. You have to keep fighting.

“In the end, the one who fights, who stands up, is the one who makes history.”

EDDY REYNOSO

Trainer Eddy Reynoso will again be by Canelo’s side, as he was for the Floyd Mayweather fight all those years ago.

“This has been a great training camp. We’ve had a great career so far. This fight is a cherry on top of everything we’ve done so far.

“We have fought so many different kinds of champions [including Floyd Mayweather].

“There is not much left to say about Canelo’s career. On Saturday, everyone is going to witness the first-ever Mexican undisputed world champion.

“We respect and admire Caleb Plant’s work ethic. But in the end, we’re better, and we’re going to show it Saturday night. The goal is to be at the top.

“I don’t focus on the opponent. I focus on what my fighter will be able to do. We had an amazing camp, and we’re going to be ready to roll on Saturday night.”

CANELO vs. PLANT

