Boxing streamers bluemoonfight.tv in the ring with Canelo Alvarez this weekend

November 5th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

BLUEMOONFIGHT.TV is Making a Special Limited Time Offer to Boxing Fans: Visit BLUEMOONFIGHT.TV and Sign up Now to Receive Free Access to Hours of Exclusive and Original Content

BLUEMOONFIGHT.TV, the new name in livestreamed world-class boxing events, will be in the ring this Saturday night (November 6, 2021), when Mexican superstar and unified WBA/WBC/WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant get it on for their unification super fight, as they proudly announce an agreement has been reached with Premier Boxing Champions to place BLUEMOONFIGHT.TVbranding on the event’s ring canvas.

A radically ambitious new subscription-based content-provider service offering live boxing content to fans worldwide, BLUEMOONFIGHT.TV has scheduled 48 live events for broadcast over the next two years, as well as free behind-the-scenes fight coverage with some of the biggest names in boxing.

And with live chat during the shows, you can interact with the BLUEMOONFIGHT.TV community throughout the events!

“BLUEMOONFIGHT.TV is thrilled to participate in what will be a history-making fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant,” said Rachel Charles, Head of Operations, BLUEMOONFIGHT.TV. “Our logo on the canvas is indicative of the presence that we intend to have not only at this big event, but in the sport of boxing. We have 48 exciting fight dates coming up with our association with BXSTRS and ESPN KnockOut Latin America. Our goal is to bring exciting fights to the fans around the globe. Go to BLUEMOONFIGHT.TV to sign up for free today!”

Held at the MGM Grand’s Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and shown live on SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT), Canelo vs. Plant is expected to attract a huge worldwide audience to watch the winner of Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown make history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion during the four-belt era.

The Canelo vs. Plant event will also feature two-time super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell squaring off against exciting contender “Madman” Marcos Hernández in the 10-round co-main event, as well as unbeaten former super bantamweight world champion Rey Vargas returning to action against Mexico’s Leonardo Báez in a 10-round attraction. Lightweight contenders Elvis Rodríguez and Juan Pablo Romero will duel in a 10-round showdown to kick off the action.