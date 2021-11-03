Tommy Morrison’s wife Trisha in sick ‘Alec Baldwin meme’ gun death threat

November 3rd, 2021

The wife of the late former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison has informed WBN she received death threats, one including a gun meme of Alec Baldwin.

As stated in a court filing, Morrison’s widow is targeted by trolls over her continued fight with the courts.

Trisha Morrison remains embroiled in a long battle with the legal system to have newly-preserved tissue belonging to Tommy tested.

Morrison got robbed of a long period of his career due to conflicting reports of an HIV diagnosis which Trisha has evidence to the contrary.

Furthermore, Trisha has documented a sickening turn of events in the information below as her fight continues.

One abuser even used a meme of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin pertaining to the possibility of a gun threat. It comes after Baldwin accidentally shot a co-worker and film cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust” last month in New Mexico.

TRISHA UPDATE

NOVEMBER 01 2021 – EMERGENCY MOTION

Receiving #DEATH #THREATS in TOMMY’S lawsuit..is undoubtedly against the law.

I turned to the NINTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS for help.

Today the COURT filed my #EMERGENCY #MOTION.

( publicly available document. See below )

Regarding our MOTION FOR DNA/HIV TESTING ON NEWLY DISCOVERED PRESERVED TISSUE (biological evidence), BELONGING TO TOMMY. However, this motion is still pending a ruling from the NINTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS in SAN FRANCISCO.

Defendants do not want to test the NEWLY discovered PRESERVED tissue. We do.

Court documents

WBN has followed this story closely over the past few years after initially striking a friendship with Tommy before his untimely death in 2013.

Trish took on the considerable task of clearing Tommy’s name after being told there was no trace of HIV in the Rocky star’s system when he died.

As WBN reported at that time, on September 01, 2013, at 11.50 pm, Tommy Morrison died of cardiac arrest. Adding that septic shock, septicemia caused by the infected gauze, and multi-organ failure transpired after being placed in a medically induced coma twenty-four hours prior.

The fight certainly goes on.

