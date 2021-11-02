Tyson Fury will do anything to save Anthony Joshua heavyweight fight

November 2nd, 2021

Tyson Fury will go to great lengths to save a potential all-British undisputed heavyweight title fight, even by offering his trainer to Anthony Joshua.

“The Gypsy King” is so concerned about Joshua losing to Oleksandr Usyk again that the WBC champion wants his coach Sugarhill Steward to train his UK rival.

Steward, who in the nephew of the great Emanuel Steward, aired his views on the strangest of partnerships.

“We are 100 percent serious about helping Joshua in camp,” the Kronk man told talkSPORT. “Yes, we want him to defeat Usyk for a start.

“We want to see Fury against Joshua, and so do all the fans of boxing in the world.

“It is not a ruse or a joke. We would happily help Joshua because he is capable of beating Usyk in the rematch. This is nothing new.

“In the old days, all boxers traveled to different gyms for assistance. This is a sport, and we have to think of it as a sport.”

Concluding on their hope to see the pair in the ring after a 2021 clash collapsed, Steward added: “Never forget that when heavyweight boxing is strong, the whole of boxing is strong.

“The biggest [heavyweight] fight in the sport is Fury versus Joshua.

“We all know what that would do for the sport with the two of them fighting for the undisputed crown. It couldn’t be bigger.”

HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION

Fury is currently taking a well-earned break after his exploits in defeating Deontay Wilder for the second time. Both men enhanced their legacy in a barnstorming heavyweight battle, the best in a generation.

Five knockdowns got traded before Fury won in the eleventh round of an epic. Furthermore, Wilder lost for the second time in his career.

For his efforts, the 33-year-old remains the only undefeated world ruler to emerge from “The Big Three” as the time of Fury, Joshua, and Wilder begins to wind down.

Usyk, who defeated Joshua convincingly when they met in September, is set to be the future of the glamor division if Fury retires.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.