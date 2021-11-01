New England’s Mike Ohan, Jr. aiming for 2022 breakout

November 1st, 2021

Emily Harney

Granite Chin Promotions most recent signee, New England welterweight champion Mike “Bad Boy” Ohan (13-1, 7 KOs), will close out 2021 headlining “Championship Road,” on Saturday night, November 13, streaming live Saturday evening, November 13, on bxngtv.com, from The Rim in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Ohan, fighting out of Holbrook (MA), will be in his first scheduled 10-round bout against Mexican challenger Israel “Filipino Tigre” Rojas (14-24, 5 KOs) in a super lightweight, non-title fight.

“Ten rounds means a lot to me,” Ohan said. “It’s something I’ve watched my entire life because all legends fought 10-rounders. This is special for me. I’m ready to go and I will outclass my opponent.”

Ohan captured the vacant New England title last November, when he won an 8-round unanimous decision over Ryan Dibartolomeo, followed by a successful title defense in his last fight in June, when challenger Tyrone Luckey retired after the five rounds.

The New England title is a stepping-stone and next year I feel like I can collect more title belts next year,” he added. “I signed with Chris (Traietti, president of Granite Chin Promotions) because I want to be in big fights. I can’t wait for this fight, I’m already in top shape. Two guys I recently defeated recently knocked out undefeated opponents, (Eric) Palmer (WSD6 vs. 8-0-1 Ruddicus Livsey) and Luckey (WKO1 and WKO6 vs. 7-0-1 Eduardo Aguilar).”

A former 2-time Southern New England Golden Gloves champion, the now 27-year-old Ohan is the son of a former prizefighter, middleweight Mike Ohan (14-6-2, 11 KOs – 1983-95), who sparred “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. Ohan, Jr’s grandfather on his mother’s side also boxed.

“I always looked up to my father as a fighter,” Ohan., Jr. mentioned, “but he didn’t want me to box. I started late and didn’t go to the gym until I was 16 to help stay out of trouble. My father’s supportive and he goes to my fights. I fell in love with boxing right away and I feel even stronger about it today.”

Ohan’s birth name is Ohanian, but he is Irish. “It’s in my blood,” he explained. “It goes back to the old bare-knuckle days. My father is Irish on his mother’s side, Armenian on his father’s. My grandmother is Irish on both sides. So, I have a lot of Irish in me from my parents.”

Undefeated Holyoke (MA) welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (6-0, 5 KOs), of meets John Ferrara (0-1), of Tiverton (RI) in the 6-round, co-featured event.

Guyana-native heavyweight Nkosi Soloman (3-1, 2 KOs), fighting out of Brooklyn, has been added to the card in a 6-round fight against TBA.

Fighting on the undercard, each slated for 4 rounds, is Woburn (MA) middleweight Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Providence’s pro-debuting Alfred “Keenan” Raymond, Maine middleweight Llmar Kelly (0-1) vs. Providence’s Robert “Golden Boy” Nolette (0-1), Holyoke (MA) junior middleweight Carlos Castillo (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Swansea’s (MA) Anthony Andreozzi (0-1), Pittsfield (MA) super middleweight Steve Sumpter (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Juan Celin Zapata (6-19-2, 4 KOs), and Springfield (MA) middleweight Jamer Jones (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Woburn’s (MA) Aguilando Brandao (1-7).

Also, Lawrence (MA) lightweight “El Gallo” Kevin Rodriguez (2-1, 1 KO) vs. Daron Jenkins (0-5), Springfield light heavyweight Laurent Humes (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Woburn’s pro-debuting Thailisson Nunes, Providence (RI) welterweight Damon Towns (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, Pittsfield (MA) heavyweight Quinton Sumpter (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Woburn’s pro-debuting Wewerson Silveira Silva.

Card subject to change.

Tickets priced at $60.00 (ringside) and $40.00 (general admission, in addition to ringside tables of four for $260.00, are available to purchase at www.TicketRiver.com (Search: Championship Road).

Doors open at 5 pm. ET with the first bout at 5:30 p.m. ET.