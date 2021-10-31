Conor Benn and Katie Taylor head to Liverpool on December 11

Conor Benn and Katie Taylor will take center stage in Liverpool just before Christmas as Matchroom Boxing head to the North West once again.

Matchroom Boxing will return to the M&S Bank Arena for another massive night of boxing on Saturday, December 11.

The event will be co-headlined by the undisputed lightweight champion Taylor and welterweight star Benn.

All of the action is shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Irish sensation Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) puts her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine crowns on the line once again after cruising to another successful defense against the USA’s Jennifer Han taking place at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds in September.

‘The Destroyer’ (19-0, 12 KOs) maintained his perfect record with a shutout points win over Mexico’s Adrian Granados. The bout happened on the same bill after over 20,000 Leeds fans gave him a noisy welcome.

The Essex native is looking to end a colossal year in style as he pushes towards more titles.

“I had less than a week at home after my last fight, and then it was back to the US to start training again because I wanted to get another fight as soon as possible,” said Taylor.

“I’m looking forward to finishing the year on a high in Liverpool with a big performance and another successful defense of my titles.”

CONOR BENN

“I’m so excited to fight in Liverpool again after fighting at the arena back in 2018,” said Benn.

“I was in Liverpool earlier this month for the Liam Smith vs. Anthony Fowler show. The atmosphere was incredible.

“I’m expecting another banged-out crowd and top atmosphere on December 11 as I look to end 2021 with a bang.”

“I’m excited to lock in another big show to close out 2021,” said Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman. “We are ready to go with a huge run of 10 events over eight weeks.

“It’s a run that will see us close with a Conor Benn and Katie Taylor doubleheader on December 11. That will be followed by a huge Parker vs. Chisora II card the week after.

“Conor is fast becoming one of the biggest stars in the sport, and Katie will have to pass one more test ahead of the historic Taylor vs. Serrano clash that we expect to see in the Spring. Matchroom and DAZN will announce full December 11 and December 18 cards this coming week.

“We can’t wait to bring more stacked shows to the UK live on DAZN.”

“DAZN and Matchroom continue to put together an unparalleled fall boxing schedule for DAZN subscribers to enjoy worldwide,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN.

“With the addition of Connor Benn and Katie Taylor co-headlining a brilliant night of boxing in Liverpool on December 11, DAZN will be seeing out the year in style.

“We have six back-to-back weekends of unmissable action featuring some of the biggest names in the sport.”

