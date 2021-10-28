Shawn Porter says future legacy depends on dominating Terence Crawford

October 28th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter knows nothing but a standout victory over Terence Crawford will do on November 20.

The pair fight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, with Porter adamant his future legacy will depend on the fight’s result.

Discussing the challenge and what he has to do against the former undisputed super-lightweight king, Porter piled pressure on his own shoulders.

“When I get in the ring, I command the ring. When I get in a room, I command the room,” said Porter.

“I believe this fight is happening right on time. There’s no secret that there is a lot of respect between Terence and me.”

SHAWN PORTER LEGACY

On questions over Crawford’s resume, ‘Showtime’ added: “We can talk all about resumes. But when I look at his resume, nobody that has been in the ring with him knows him as I know him.

“The best of Terence Crawford will bring out the best of Shawn Porter. I know that November 20 is a big day for boxing, and it will be a big day for Team Porter.

“I’m sure I’m on the brink of getting into the Hall of Fame. For me, it’s not only winning or going home. It’s win or nothing else.

“My life right now it’s all about beating and dominating Crawford. My legacy will depend on beating Terence Crawford.”

FAVORITE

Concluding on Crawford being the favorite, Porter stated: “He is a dominant fighter. Everyone he gets in the ring with, he dominates.

“I want to be the one fighter that he can’t dominate. Everything that is required to beat Terence, I got it. It’s time to take on this challenge.

“On November 20, the energy will be great. The fight night will be unlike no other. This will be the crazy energy you ever felt, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Presented by Top Rank and TGB Promotions, Crawford-Porter will be a Top Rank PPV exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased by visiting AXS.com.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.