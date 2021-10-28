James vs Butaev: Non-televised undercard information

October 28th, 2021

Super lightweight contenders Jean Carlos Torres and Darwin Price will meet in a 10-round bout highlighting non-televised undercard action this Saturday, October 30 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The card is headlined by a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader that will see WBA Welterweight Champion Jamal “Shango” James defend his title against unbeaten contender Radzhab Butaev in the main event. In the co-main event, rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis steps in for a showdown against veteran contender Thomas Dulorme, while exciting unbeaten lightweight contender Michel Rivera faces Argentina’s Matías Romero in the telecast opener at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Non-televised undercard action will also see a pair of once-beaten welterweights duel as Argentina’s Alberto Palmetta (16-1, 12 KOs) faces Colombia’s Yeis Solano (15-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-round fight. Rounding out the undercard are super lightweight prospects David Lopez and Lazarus Velasquez squaring off in their pro debuts for a four-round fight, and unbeaten prospect Jose Sanchez (7-0, 5 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Fernando Garcia (13-3, 8 KOs) in a six-round featherweight attraction.

The 31-year-old Torres (19-0, 15 KOs) fought in the U.S. for the first time since 2016 in his last bout, as he stopped Zack Kuhn in two rounds in June on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard. A native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, Torres fights out of the Mayweather Promotions stable and was a sparring partner for three-division champion Gervonta Davis as Davis prepared to face Leo Santa Cruz in 2020. A standout amateur with a 78-15 record, Torres has stopped his last eight opponents inside of the distance ahead of his toughest challenge to date in Price.

Price (17-1, 10 KOs) returned to the ring in April to knock out Saul Corral in the fifth round. His previous outing had come in December 2019 when he suffered a knee injury that forced him to take a TKO loss against Malik Hawkins, in a fight Price led on the scorecards. Originally from St. Louis and now fighting out of Houston, Price was a standout track and field runner at Grambling State University before turning pro and winning his first 16 fights.