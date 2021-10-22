Adrien Broner locked up again over alcohol as career hangs in the balance

Amanda Westcott

Multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is facing the end of his boxing career after being jailed for the second time in just over a year.

The 32-year-old was last behind bars in August 2020. He was ordered to attend an alcohol rehabilitation program as part of his release conditions for an assault case.

Broner stands accused by a woman of a nightclub attack, for which “The Problem” will face a contempt charge on October 26.

Remanding him in custody until that time, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Sherrie Miday has no hesitation in sending Broner to the county jail.

Miday was also behind Broner’s previous prison time for a DUI charge. However, a separate judge will decide Broner’s fate early next week.

His battle with the bottle is well-documented and has escalated in recent years.

Police arrested Broner on the outskirts of Cincinnati after months of personal problems for the fighter.

Spending time in hospital and revealing his struggles on social media, Broner has never been far from the spotlight.

RETURN

In February this year, Broner returned from a two-year absence to defeat Jovanie Santiago. It was clearly a money-making exercise as Broner has failed to capitalize on his first win since 2017.

Broner took his purse for the victory and went off the rails again. But he will lose some of that money if he hasn’t already spent it.

The woman accusing Broner of assault is still owed $800,000 in damages which Broner has so far refused to pay.

Finance records have been requested, and there’s ongoing litigation for access to Broner’s money and automatically take the sizable sum from him.

An appeal by Broner is ongoing on this matter.

ADRIEN BRONER CAREER

Whether or not Broner’s career can get back on track may not even be a question. He will certainly have to get back in the ring at some point to earn enough money. That’s if he hasn’t already got it in his bank account.

Regarding fighting, Broner is hardly ever in the shake-up for big welterweight fights these days due to his persistently hectic lifestyle.

A weight shift won’t help Broner as all the titles are held up at 140. And at 154, he would be too small for the division.

There’s no doubt 147 is where the money lies but whether Broner can get enough of a slice of that pie is another matter.

