Microwave Chris Eubank Jr signed in Newcastle hits $100,000 on eBay

October 21st, 2021

A microwave signed by British champion boxer Chris Eubank Jr. pushes over $100,000 after being listed by the owner on the selling site eBay.

Eubank Jr. initially posted the signing video when a cheeky fan pulled him in Newcastle for a signature when randomly walking past with a microwave.

A small crowd gathered as Eubank, ever the gentleman when it comes to giving out autographs and photos, obliged with a Sharpie.

The man trotted away with his new prized possession before Eubank continued to mingle with fans.

Days later, the Brighton man scored a second-round knockout on the North-East bill. The said microwave will now make a fortune.

EBAY BID

The highest bid of over £65,000 [almost $100,000] is on the table. Over one hundred bills got placed on the item.

To his credit, Eubank has offered to match the total for charity.

Been sent a link to an eBay auction thats selling the microwave I signed in Newcastle. No idea how much it’ll go for but to make this a more meaningful situation whatever the winning bid is I’ll match it & give the money to a charity of the winners choice https://t.co/D1WFL3ygA8 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) October 21, 2021

Taking to social media, Eubank said: “Been sent a link to an eBay auction that’s selling the microwave I signed in Newcastle.

“No idea how much it’ll go for but to make this a more meaningful situation, whatever the winning bid is, I’ll match it and give the money to a charity of the winners choice,” he added.

It’s a great gesture from the two-time IBO title-holder. He’s set for big fights in the coming months under trainer Roy Jones Jr.

When the incident happened, Eubank posted that video and credited the Newcastle fans for their resourcefulness.

Only in Newcastle will you find such dedication & resourcefulness. The balls this kid must have to walk around the town center on a Thursday night ALONE with only a microwave to watch his back, deserves a medal for bravery. pic.twitter.com/zYmdS8yuQU — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) October 14, 2021

CHRIS EUBANK JR MICROWAVE

“Only in Newcastle will you find such dedication and resourcefulness.

“The balls this kid must have to walk around the town center on a Thursday night ALONE with only a microwave to watch his back.

“He deserves a medal for bravery,” joked Eubank.

The chance meeting will be lucrative for the owner due to a massive windfall. That’s unless eBay steps in, as they sometimes do with extraordinary bids.

Once Eubank matches the bid, the charity will get money even if the winning bidder doesn’t payout.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.