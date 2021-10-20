Nigel Benn in disbelief, Chris Eubank ‘a pleasure to work with’ on UK tour

October 20th, 2021

It looks as though British legends Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. have finally put their long-standing rivalry to bed during a 2021 UK tour.

Benn took to Instagram to reveal he’s found Eubank “a pleasure to work with” as the pair embark on a country-wide wander to discuss their fierce battles.

Entitled “Benn vs. Eubank 3” in homage to the failed trilogy fight that collapsed in late 2019 due to “The Dark Destroyer” suffering an injury, the events are proving a massive success.

They began on October 15th in Glasgow and will continue until early December, with tickets still available for some shows.

Even with Eubank bursting onto the stage with his shirt off to “Simply the Best” at one point, Benn outlined his enjoyment so far.

“I cannot believe how well this tour is going (no bad feelings 😉👍🏾),” said Benn. “It’s actually been a pleasure working with Chris.

“[We’ve been] reliving in our past and realizing what a great career we had.”

NIGEL BENN

In promoting the tour, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. have gone big on just how good their saga was in the wake of hysteria following Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder’s epic third battle.

“Nothing comes close to Chris and me,” Benn told talkSPORT Breakfast regarding comparisons to Fury vs. Wilder.

“You’ve got to understand when we fought. It was on terrestrial TV. So everybody watched. From brothers to sons to grannies, everybody watched us and followed our careers, and they didn’t have to pay for it.

“When we fought at Old Trafford. It was in front of 47,000, and over 18.5 million people watched us on TV and over half a billion worldwide.

“Can you imagine if we had pay-per-view? I’d be telling the Queen to move out of Buckingham Palace!”

CHRIS EUBANK

Eubank did similar when discussing the Canelo Alvares vs. Gennadiy Golovkin double-feature.

“What GGG would do, he would come for a fight – he is not looking to run. So he would be walking into dynamite,” Eubank also stated to talkSPORT Breakfast.

“I would pick Nigel to be the winner because GGG is great, but he is nowhere near the caliber of Gerald McClellan.

“So when you look at Canelo also, that’s a 50/50 fight. He has the skills and the obedience in learning to perfect the art.

“He has all of that with him, and he is brilliant,” added the former world champion.

