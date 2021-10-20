Lyndon Arthur, Anthony Yarde ready to renew rivalry on December 4

October 20th, 2021

FRANK WARREN announced British boxing’s big Light-Heavyweight rematch between Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde earlier this month.

‘King’ Arthur will make the third defence of his Commonwealth championship against Ilford puncher, Yarde (21-2, 20 KOs) at Copper Box Arena, London on Saturday December 4 , live on BT Sport.

Also on the line will be the position as number one challenger to WBO World champion, Joe Smith.

The pair first met last December when Manchester’s Arthur (19-0, 13 KOs) edged out his great rival on a split decision after 12 rounds.

Now they will lock horns once again with even more at stake.

All involved discussed the fight.

FRANK WARREN: Since the first fight Lyndon has gone into the number one position with the WBO and eventually you become the mandatory. That is at stake. It’s a crossroads for both of them and a fantastic fight where I think fans will see something a little bit special. It’s war and we are going to see a quality fight between two quality fighters. There was a contract with a rematch clause. I said to Pat I will try to get it on in Manchester but there was no date available and then we tried October in Birmingham and it didn’t happen. Now it’s on and it will be war. It’s even more meaningful then the first fight.

LYNDON ARTHUR: He (Yarde) didn’t want to come to Manchester and fight me. I believe they were too scared to come to Manchester. He is going to come out fast. There isn’t a chance on this earth he can outbox me. I know for a fact what he will try to do. The only thing he can do is try and knock me out.

YARDE: You (Arthur) got no fan base. It didn’t matter where the fight was and it (going to Manchester) didn’t get put to me. I don’t care where I fight. I have been to Russia to fight so all that talk is not right. I just said make the rematch happen. I don’t b*****t I don’t do excuses. Judges’ said I lost. The fight went the way it went and that’s it. If I land a shot and knock him down I wont wait for him to recover. I will finish the job. I am going to knock him out. Pat came in the changing room and said; ‘We was lucky, it was a close fight. I know how you’re going to come for the next fight I am going to do everything to not make the rematch happen. I want my boy to make so money.’

Tickets for Arthur v Yarde 2, live from the Copper Box Arena on Saturday December 4 are available af frankwarren.com.

HOSPITALITY – £300.00

HOSPITALITY – £250.00

FLOOR SEAT – £150.00

FLOOR SEAT – £100.00

FLOOR SEAT – £75.00

LOWER BOWL SEAT – £50.00