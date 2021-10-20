Brian Holstein shares emotive hospital shadowboxing video on fight career

October 20th, 2021

Cruiserweight boxer Brian Holstein posted an emotionally charged video from the hospital when confirming his fight career was over.

Holstein begins the battle of his life immediately after revealing the official diagnosis from doctors this week.

In a poignant and encapsulating clip, Holstein shadow-boxed in his room while still attached to his drip. He apologized to his fans but will undoubtedly be told in no uncertain terms that he has nothing to say sorry about at all.

“The Bull” turned 34 under medical supervision, having been sent for tests after a pre-fight health check for a contest on the TrillerVerz III card.

New York State Athletic Commission supervisors flagged a problem before Holstein competed on the Barclays Center bill. He got pulled from taking part and has since been involved in a whirlwind-infused few days.

During his stay at The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute at The Ohio State University, Holstein found out what kind of battle he now faces.

He will now head home to continue his recovery from a procedure undertaken before a round of chemotherapy follows.

“Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers. Someone upstairs was listening! – Official Diagnosis: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia,” said Holstein.

“The James [Hospital] has an amazing staff. I think I made their workdays as exciting and full of smiles as I possibly could.

“But I’m blessed to be able to leave and treat this disease at home. I love you all. Thank you for being in my corner,” he added.

BRIAN HOLSTEIN SUPPORT

Holstein was humbled and grateful for the wave of support, not only from his wife Jacquelyn and his family but the wider boxing community.

“Thank you for all of your love and support. I am not going to lie. It’s been rough the past few days. But knowing I have you in my corner makes it hurt a little less.”

In good spirits despite a horrendous and life-changing week, Holstein is the epitome of a warrior.

WBN would like to reiterate our best wishes to Brian, Jacquelyn, and the Holstein family as they continue to fight on.

