Tyson Fury urged to swerve Dillian Whyte after Deontay Wilder knockout

October 16th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Tyson Fury should pass on a fight with Dillian Whyte and give up the WBC title after beating Deontay Wilder in a historic heavyweight clash.

That’s the view of vocal former world champion Ishe Smith, who has been at the epicenter of debate on the future of the “Gypsy King” this week.

Smith, an ex-member of Floyd Mayweather’s “Money Team,” believes Fury no longer needs belts after proving himself the number one in the division.

Whyte is mandated to face Fury, provided he beats Otto Wallin on October 30.

The WBC gave Fury 30 days to secure a fight with Usyk or Joshua before they ordered the fight to happen.

“Sugar Shay” sees the only way forward for Fury is to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II in 2022.

“If I’m Fury, I pass on the Whyte fight. Those three fights against Wilder took a lot of him as well,” said Smith.

“I rest, wait for the Joshua vs. Usky fight winner, have the unification, and ride off into the sunset.

“Nothing else to prove. Belts don’t mean [expletive] at this stage of his career.

“Let Whyte have the belt. No one wants to see that anyway. Three fights with Wilder hit the deck four times.

“No one will care about the WBC stripping him.

All these fights take a lot out of you. Three fights with Wilder he hit the deck four times. Beating Whyte proves nothing.

“Even without the belt, fans know what it is. Skip it and do the mandatory with or without the belt.

“At some point, the fighter is bigger than the belt. Paying these sanctioning fees to these crooked organizations gets very old at times.

“Fury is bigger than any belt. The Ring belt is all that’s needed, in my opinion.”

FURY vs. AJ or DEONTAY WILDER

On whether Fury should face Joshua in the future, Smith added: “It makes no sense if Joshua loses again to Usyk.”

Fury is currently on hiatus until further notice after securing his legacy in a clash for the ages with Wilder. He certainly deserves a few weeks to bask in the glory.

Both men are future Hall of Famers and could even face each other again down the line if the stars align the right way for the losing party.

Never say never.

