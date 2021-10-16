Santiago “Somer” Dominguez improves to 25-0 in Mexico

October 16th, 2021

The second of back-to-back RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® shows was held last night at Auditorio Benito Juarez at Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS 52, presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, in association with De La O Promotions, Kochul Pro and World Cup Boxing Series, was streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

Undefeated Mexican welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (25-0, 19 KOs) returned to the ring after a 10-month idle stretch, but the heavy-handed prospect made up for lost time, stopping Jesus “Chino” Antonio Rubio (13-5-1, 7 KOs) midway through the fifth round of the main event, when Rubio suddenly turned his back to the action to halt their fight.

Dominguez, a former NABF Welterweight Champion, was out of the ring for personal reasons. His long-awaited return resulted in him capturing another title belt, the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino welterweight championship.

Rubio was coming off an unsuccessful challenge for the vacant WBA Interim World Super Lightweight Championship, in which he lost a 12-round decision to Alberto Puell (18-0) Prior to that fight, Rubio won an 8-round decision over 21-3 Sonny Fredickson.

Former WBC Youth Silver Featherweight Champion Jose “El Sugar” Eduardo Nunez (22-1, 22 KOs) won his 12th straight fight in the co-featured event, knocking out Osvaldo “Catotas” Maldonado (10-2, 5 KOs) in the ninth round. Nunez, who is a perfect 22 knockouts in 22 pro victories, was one of the best kept secrets in boxing, but the added exposure he received from fighting on UFC FIGHT PASS platform will undoubtedly make him much better known, particularly in the United States. with 21 knockouts in 21 victories, however,

Featherweight Nazrio Castro (6-3, 3 Kos) took a 6-round decision from Enrique Mejia Morales (3-2), while super welterweight Valerie Bustamante won a 4-round decision versus Milagros Gabriela Diaz in a fight between pro-debuting Mexican women.

Complete results below:

RJJ BOXING ON UFC FIGHT PASS 52

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC LATINO WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Santiago Dominguez (25-0, 18 KOs), Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

WTKO5

Jesus Antonio Rubio (13-5-1, 7 KOs), Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico

(Dominguez won WBC Latino welterweight title)

CO-FEATURE – SUPER FEATHERWEIGHTS

Jose Eduardo Nunez (21-1, 21 KOs), Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico

WTKO9

Osvaldo Maldonado (10-1, 5 KOs), Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

FEMALE SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS

Valerie Bustamante (1-0), Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico

WDEC4

Milagros Gabriela Diaz (0-1), Culiacán, Sonora, Mexico 157

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Nazario Castro (7-2, 3 KOs), Guamúchil, Sinaloa, Mexico

WDEC4

Enrique Mejia Morales (3-2, 0 KOs), Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico

