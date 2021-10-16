Andre Ward talks Tyson Fury future: Usyk, Joshua, legacy and retirement

October 16th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

As a former pound-for-pound king retiring at 33, Andre Ward knows all about going out at the pinnacle of the sport.

The “S.O.G.” currently does the rounds as an astute analyst with a reputation for certainly not pulling any punches in his new role.

Ward aired his thoughts on the future of Tyson Fury after witnessing one of the greatest top division battles of this generation go down last week.

Discussing the future of Fury following his eleventh round stoppage of Deontay Wilder, Ward skated over all the possibilities.

Fury has a mandatory fight with Dillian Whyte [if he beats Otto Wallin] before an undisputed collision with the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II.

ANDRE WARD on FURY vs. WILDER III

The American began in the immediate aftermath by giving props to both Fury and Wilder.

“Big respect to Fury and Wilder. They both played their part in a modern-day heavyweight boxing classic,” said Ward before moving on to a possible plan of facing Whyte in the spring and Usyk or Joshua by the end of 2022.

“All of this would make sense if Fury wasn’t involved in a brutal war on Saturday night. If you’ve ever been in a tough professional boxing match, you’d understand.

“Go into a professional prizefight and get your brain shook about ten or fifteen times, then tell me how quick you will want to fight again. I’ll wait.

“P.S. I didn’t even mention training camp.

“Here’s what is universal: What is your desire to keep fighting after you’ve reached the pinnacle? The toll on your body. The sacrifice of leaving your family. No fighter can get around answering these questions.”

TYSON FURY FUTURE

On Fury possibly having just two fights left in his career, or maybe even retiring now, Andre Ward concluded: “Fury can do whatever he wants to do at this point. He doesn’t need any other fighter.

“If he chooses to fight a few more years or take a few more fights and walk, it’s totally up to him. One thing you can’t argue is there are not many real challenges left.

“Fight the winner of Usyk & Joshua. Then he can walk if he chooses to. Two good options. [But] If Joshua loses again. I don’t think that fight makes sense.

“So two more, huh? That will do it? It’s actually Wilder x 3 over the three years = 30 rounds. I think the legacy is just fine.

“Ohh, I think Usyk is a good challenge. But he won’t beat Fury. Ok, I said it. Fury is too big and too skillful. It’s that simple.”

