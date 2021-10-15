“Tyson Fury apprentice” Africa Fury to make pro debut in Nigeria

October 15th, 2021

The next chapter in the incredible story of a would-be fighter who has captured the professional boxing world’s attention will unfold this Sunday, October 17, in Lagos, Nigeria, as, with some help from World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and UK-based CBD manufacturers Brains Bioceutical, 20-year-old Chibuike ‘Africa Fury’ Ogbuaguairy, the real-life boxing fairytale, will make his long-awaited professional debut.

Africa Fury, who started gaining prominence a couple years ago by posting viral videos that depict him training alongside other fistic hopefuls at a less-than-ideal outdoor gym on an unpaved city street in Lagos, will face Nigerian countryman Gbenga Samson in a heavyweight four-rounder at the Beats and Bites Palace Hotel.

It’s just the latest chapter in an incredible story that begins with a teenaged Ogbuaguairy being invited by a friend to train at the “boxing gym” and instantly falling in love with the sport. Soon after, as a way to maintain motivation in a challenging environment, Ogbuaguairy began posting his training experiences to his Instagram. They quickly caught the attention of Tyson Fury, currently the undefeated lineal and WBC Heavyweight King, who reached out to the young hopeful with, first, advice and messages of encouragement and then a large quantity of training equipment and ‘The Gypsy King’ official apparel for the entire gym.

“I feel like I’m blessed,” said an excited Ogbuaguairy. “It has meant a lot. Every time I wake up and I don’t want to train, I still do train because people are waiting for me to do well in boxing. I’m grateful for that.”

Frequent supporters and sponsors of boxing around the world, Brains Bioceutical a global leader in plant-based pharmaceutical, wellness, and veterinary cannabidiol (CBD) active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), also got onboard the Africa Fury train quite early in his development and made a commitment to help.

Brains Bioceutical Corp., CEO & Chairman Ricky Brar says thrilled to be part of helping the young African slugger reach his dreams.

“Brains is very proud to be assisting this young man,” said Brar. “I’ve always admired those bold enough to go for their dreams, no matter how unlikely or difficult. Africa Fury is a testament to those who strive for what they want and we are delighted to be part of his journey. Its’ a feel-good story all around.”

Calling his jab his best punch that he uses to set everything else up, the 6’ 4” and 240-lb Ogbuaguairy says his pro debut is just the start of the story.

“I want to be a world champion,” added Ogbuaguairy. “It’s my dream. It’ll take a lot of hard work to get there, so I’ll make a lot of sacrifices and stay ready for what’s coming. This is a great honor and I’m very grateful for everything everyone has done for me. They believe I will be world champion and they see something in me. I’m getting better and ready to get in the game and start my career. I really appreciate their support and I hope to make them proud.”

The Brains Bioceutical team say they are hoping to bring Africa Fury to North America soon to train at their state-of-the-art indoor training facility.