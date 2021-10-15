Ryan Garcia faces further months out of the ring with fresh injury problem
Lightweight star Ryan Garcia faces further months out of the ring injured after recovering from personal issues earlier this year.
Garcia called off a fight with Javier Fortuna due to mental health issues, taking time to get himself right.
As he approached a long-awaited return against JoJo Diaz, disaster has struck the nailed-on world champion of the future.
Undefeated sensation “King Ry” (21-0, 18 KOs) sustained an injury to his right hand during a training session.
The 23-year old Southern California native will undergo surgery on Monday, October 18, to repair his right wrist by the renowned orthopedic hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center.
“I want to thank my fans for all the continued support,” said Ryan Garcia. “We are postponing my next fight for a couple of months as a result of a significant hand injury that requires immediate surgery.
“I will undergo surgery at Cedars-Sinai on Monday. But I promise early 22 I will return better, faster, and stronger than ever. I love you guys!”
“Ryan is a very resilient young man,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “We hope he takes the necessary time to heal and recover.
“As a fighter, I understand the importance of taking hand injuries seriously. I am glad Ryan is doing the right thing and addressing the damage quickly.
“We wish him a speedy recovery.”
RYAN GARCIA SKILLED
One of the most popular lightweights of his generation, Ryan “King Ry” Garcia, is a skilled, lightning-fast puncher who has steadily climbed the division’s ranks.
Defeating the likes of “Ruthless” Romero Duno, Francisco Fonseca, Carlos “The Solution” Morales, Jason “La Maravilla” Velez; he was last seen in the ring on January 1, 2021, with a spectacular seventh-round stoppage of Luke Campbell.