Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder added to WBC heavyweight legacy list

October 13th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

The World Boxing Council added Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to its extensive heavyweight legacy following their amazing fight last weekend.

Fury and Wilder earned the honor after a trilogy for the ages. The third fight on Saturday night exceeded all expectations and cemented both boxers’ places in history.

They now get mentioned in the same breath as Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, and Evander Holyfield, those other legends to engage in a three-fight saga.

HEAVYWEIGHT LEGACY

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was full of praise after witnessing the fight from ringside in Las Vegas.

“Saturday, October 9, produced one of the all-time great fights in history,” confirmed Sulaiman, in agreement with the vast majority of boxing fans.

“Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder gave themselves to the world boxing fans with an extraordinary fight that has entered the list of the most dramatic contests in the sport.

“The experts are comparing it with those that today are remembered with awe and nostalgia: Ali vs. Frazier, Ali vs. Foreman, or Tyson vs. Holyfield.

“The rivalry between these two warriors has grown to and reached a crescendo over the years.”

On where Fury and Wilder now sit on the all-time list, Sulaiman added: “The WBC is humbled and honored for the fight that these warriors gave.

“The WBC Heavyweight legacy carries on with pride. Ali, Frazier, Foreman, Holmes, Tyson, Holyfield, Bowe, Lennox, Klitschko, and of course Wilder and Fury.”

DEONTAY WILDER HEART

Questions from those detractors on whether Wilder deserves his place got answered unequivocally by the WBC figurehead – and rightly so.

“We must praise Deontay Wilder for his heart,” he pointed out. “For his will to regain heavyweight supremacy, his determination, and a brave effort.

“Even in defeat, Wilder has won respect and admiration of the world.

“It has been reported that he suffered fractures [broken finger, as WBN reported] in his hand. It makes this even more dramatic and speaks of his greatness.

“[As for] Tyson Fury, he is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world.”

Hall of Fame places will certainly be surrounding them when the pair retire. Above all, Fury is already an absolute stone-cold inevitability to be included, possible as a first-balloter.

Furthermore, Wilder will be in or around the discussion for years to come and one day will be able to take his place among the greats.

However, he still has time left to increase his chances.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.