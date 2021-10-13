DAZN delighted to offer “toughest men” middleweight battle

October 13th, 2021

DAZN secured a sure-fire barnstorming middleweight clash for November 13, and Executive Vice President Joe Markowski cannot be happier.

Markowski is purring at the notion of watching former world champion Jaime Munguia trading blows with the battle-hardened Gabe Rosado.

The pair agreed on a deal to punch each other in the face for a WBO ranking boost.

Munguia vs. Rosado is expected to be one of the highlights of the DAZN calendar for the rest of this year.

“Everyone at DAZN is very excited about the main event. It’s going to be an all-out war between two of the toughest men in the sport,” said Markowski.

“At only 24 years of age, Jaime has rapidly risen through the ranks and defeated some of the best on his way to the top of the division.

“You’ve only got to look at his incredible knockout to win ratio at 81%. Also, the resume of opponents that he’s fought.

“He’s a world championship level fighter, and one that we are very confident will be in the pound for pound conversation very soon.”

ROSADO – MIDDLEWEIGHT WARRIOR

On Rosado, who seems to pull off victories when needed to keep himself in contention for titles, Markowski added: “His opponent is as tough as they come.

“There is no doubting it. We’ve watched him on DAZN several times what a fierce competitor he is. Also, how willing he is to step into the ring against any man in the sport.

“Therefore, we’re very excited to have him back on DAZN. I’m sure he’s raring to go too.

“All in all, this is a fight you don’t want to miss. All of the action from fight week, as ever, all the way through to fight night itself, will be carried live and exclusive on DAZN.

“The fight is worldwide on DAZN, as part of what’s shaped up to be a blockbuster boxing schedule for us as we close out the year.

“We thank Oscar, and we thank the Golden Boy team for their partnership and their support.

“Furthermore, we look forward to seeing all of you come November 13.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.