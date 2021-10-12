World Boxing Council President: Canelo scuffle ‘a black eye for the sport’

October 12th, 2021

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman called the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant press conference “a black eye for the sport” in his WBC column.

Writing in the wake of Plant getting cut under his eye due to a slap by Canelo towards his sunglasses, it evoked memories of the Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson melee for Sulaiman.

Father Jose got permanently injured as Tyson and Lewis tried to scrap before their fight. The whole debacle got captured on cameras around the world.

As Canelo and Plant aimed blows at each other in their presser, Sulaiman was unhappy at proceedings.

“[It was] an event which went viral worldwide concerning the brawl that broke out during the press conference to promote the fight between WBC, WBO, and WBA champion Saúl Canelo Álvarez vs. IBF champion Caleb Plant.

“It isn’t necessary to describe what happened because indeed whoever is reading this column saw it on social networks or television.

2It’s amazing how we don’t learn in boxing. What happened could have had significant consequences and repercussions.

“One of the most important fights in recent years was put at risk, in which all four super-middleweight belts will be contested.

“It is like leaving two children alone in a room full of candies; it is logical to assume and to know what will subsequently happen.

“You cannot leave two fighters to face to face for so long, especially when they have expressed such a genuine rivalry.

“One more black eye for our sport, with so much at stake! A painful act, followed by insults and words that bordered and teetered on the lowest imaginable.

“The fight will be held on Saturday, November 6, and will surely be a considerable financial success.

“Let’s just hope that there’s sportsmanship garnished with the honor that characterizes our magnificent and noble sport.”

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL HELP

Sulaiman’s words will surely help calm things down between Canelo and Plant, who know the magnitude of the fight outweighs any personal feelings.

The winner will be the sport’s superstar at 168 pounds and hold high regard in the sport with the Fighter of the Year vote around the corner.

Luckily, Plant is okay, and the fight will go ahead. Let’s hope they keep their hands off each other during fight week, though.

