David Haye claims Deontay Wilder entered Tyson Fury KO defeat injured

October 9th, 2021

Sumio Yamada

On Friday night, David Haye made a stark prediction when covering the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder weigh-in for the UK network covering the fight.

Speaking alongside Steve Bunce for BT Sport, Haye backed Wilder to win the trilogy fight after seeing the American scale a career-high 238 pounds.

“The Hayemaker” also made a shocking revelation by stating he heard from a source with information on the Fury vs. Wilder rematch.

Haye outlined that Wilder was injured for the second fight and had “no right arm to speak of” for the duration of the beatdown.

Wilder got brutalized and taken out, looking like a shadow of himself as Fury laid into him and took his WBC heavyweight title.

But Haye says Wilder could not win the fight due to the ailment he got operated on soon after. Now mended, Haye sees Wilder clinching a redemption triumph.

Bunce, a respected reporter in the sport, agreed with Haye that this latest excuse for the defeat might be the most plausible.

"I think we're gonna get an upset."@davidhaye is backing Deontay Wilder to beat Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout 🍿 Watch #FuryWilder3 on BT Sport Box Office https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/Nte7ulRruG — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 9, 2021

DEONTAY WILDER TRAINING

Meanwhile, Wilder’s new trainer Malik Scott outlined what they worked on in training to give them the best chance of reversing the result.

“I’m a student of the game. Deontay, in my opinion, ruled the heavyweight division just using one or two weapons,” said Scott.

“Being in training with him, I used always to say that a lot of his skills weren’t getting used. He got content knocking people out with one weapon.

“I went into Deontay’s toolbox and pulled everything out that he did well. But I wanted to make sure that we drilled it over and over again.

“I didn’t teach him anything new. Deontay Wilder can do it all. I just pulled some of those things out of him.

“When it comes to working on Deontay’s fundamentals, he has good fundamentals. He didn’t always use them.

“I’m just reminding him about tools that he wasn’t using.”

