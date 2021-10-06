Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder promise KO’s at Las Vegas grand arrivals

October 6th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder entered the same vicinity again as fight week kicked off at the T-Mobile Arena on the famous Las Vegas strip.

The WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion, known as “The Gypsy King,” and the former heavyweight world champion with “The Bronze Bomber” moniker made their grand arrivals on Tuesday evening.

The heavyweight pair officially kick off fight week for their highly anticipated heavyweight title trilogy showdown this Saturday, October 9, live on ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV from T-Mobile Arena.

The resumption of one of the great heavyweight feuds, Fury vs. Wilder III fight week, began with both fighters stating their intention to settle this rivalry once and for all on Saturday night.

Speaking on the first day of a series of duties they expect to carry out this week, both fighters promised knockouts.

Fury said, “You can go to college and get a master’s degree in nearly two years. So for a boxer, that’s very easy to do.

“No matter what Deontay Wilder does, I’m still going to knock him the f–k out!”

“I see me beating him up and then knocking him out,” said Wilder. “I’m going to put on a great performance Saturday night.”

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER UNDERCARD

On the undercard, there will be four other heavyweight ignitions.

A jumbo one that fans won’t soon forget between Efe Ajagba and Frank Sánchez. They will contest the Continental title of the Americas of the World Boxing Council.

In the self-same division, a mouth-watering rematch featuring Robert Helenius. “The Nordic Nightmare” holds a professional record of 30 wins and three losses.

He goes up against Adam Kownacki, with a record of 20 wins and a single loss against Helenius.

A duel of the unbeaten stars is next. With a record of 9 wins, Jared Anderson faces Vladimir Tereshkin, who has a record of 22 wins and a draw.

To complete the heavyweight circle of firepower, Ukrainian Viktor Vykhryst will face up to American Mike Marshall.

Fury vs. Wilder III tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at www.tmobilearena.com or www.axs.com.

The event is promoted by Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.