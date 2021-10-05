Former heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz Jr. shows off tattooed butt cheeks

October 5th, 2021

Andy Ruiz Jr. decided to extend his body ink as the former heavyweight champion goes all out with his tattooed body. The Mexican-American included his butt cheeks as part of a mass design on his back.

“The Destroyer” – who won the unified world titles when blasting Anthony Joshua out in New York, enjoys a lavish lifestyle after two huge paydays.

Stepping in to face Joshua at the last minute after Jarrell Miller tested positive for banned substances, Ruiz earned a lucrative rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, Ruiz bought a house, many, many cars and topped it off by tattooing most of the back portion of his body.

Getting his butt done had to be painful, though. Tattoos take a few days to heal and can sting for long periods. Ruiz would have also had to apply antiseptic cream to the area regularly.

Losing his belts to AJ in their return, Ruiz fought this year for the first time since. He beat Chris Arreola after picking himself off the canvas.

ANDY RUIZ JR PPV

Ruiz was being lined up for a money-spinning PBC Pay Per View with Deontay Wilder in 2021 until “The Bronze Bomber” won an arbitration against Tyson Fury.

This situation meant Wilder would gazump Fury’s bid to fight Anthony Joshua instead of following through on a contracted agreement.

Al Haymon wanted Wilder vs. Ruiz if Fury had been able to carry out his wishes. No matter what happens this weekend in Las Vegas when Wilder and Fury collide again, Ruiz will be one of the names in the mix to fight either in 2022.

Now that his body art healed, it seems the cheeky Ruiz will be ready for anybody who stands in his way.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.