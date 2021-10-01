Chris Eubank Jr. in immaculate shape, solid at 163lbs for Sky Sports return

October 1st, 2021

Lawrence Lustig

Former super-middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is in immaculate shape for his imminent return to Sky Sports.

The Briton, now campaigning at the lower middleweight limit, took to the scales for his clash with late replacement Anatoli Muratov on Friday.

Eubank Jr. excelled at 163 pounds as he preps for more significant challenges that would require boiling down another three pounds.

Looking ahead, the Brighton man is ready to take advantage of his new status as the top boxing star at Sky Sports.

“Activity, that was the main goal for this year. I wanted to fight at least three times,” said Eubank Jr.

“A good performance on Saturday and then right back in the ring in December on Sky Sports.

“Everything is going to plan. I really believe so. This is definitely the next chapter, I’ve had many chapters in my career so far, and this is potentially going to be the most exciting one.

“We have the full backing of Sky Sports, and there are so many huge fights to be made.

“I’m in the prime of my career, I’m 32 years old, I’ve got two, three, four years of solid prime fighting in me, and we’re going to be displaying it on Sky Sports. I’ve got a helluva lot of good fights in me.”

On his opponent, who replaced Covid diagnosed Sven Elbir, he added: “[Muratov] has got 25 wins and two losses. He’s a solid opponent.

“This is a perfect fight for me where I’m at right now. After I get through this man, we’re onto big names and a world title.

“I’ve probably seen about five minutes of this guy box, so I actually don’t really even have a real game plan for this man as of right now because of the late change.

“We’ll watch more of him, and I’ll deal with him on the night.”

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov is live and exclusive on Sky Sports Boxing. The first significant event on the unpaid Sky platform since they parted with Matchroom.

CHRIS EUBANK JR RUNNING ORDER

First fight: 17:00hrs

6/8 x 3 Cruiserweight Contest

MIKAEL LAWAL (200lbs 7oz) v BENOIT HUBER (198lbs 12oz)

10 x 3 Middleweight

LINUS UDOFIA (158lbs) v XHULJO VRENOZI (155lbs.13oz)

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for English Super-Middleweight Championship

GERMAINE BROWN (166lbs 13oz) v JAMAL LE DOUX (165lbs 2oz)

Not before 19:30

8 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest

RICHARD RIAKPORHE (200lbs) v KRZYSZTOF TWARDOWSKI (201lbs 6oz)

12 x 3 mins European Welterweight Championship

DAVID AVANESYAN (145lbs 15oz) v LIAM TAYLOR (146lbs 3oz)

6 x 2 mins Featherweight Contest

EBONIE JONES (127lbs 5oz) v VAIDA MASIOKAITE (127lbs 4oz)

Not before 21:30

12 x 3 mins International Middleweight Contest @ 11st 6lbs

CHRIS EUBANK JNR (163lbs. 4oz) v ANATOLI MURATOV (162lbs 15oz)

Swing/Float Bouts

6 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight Contest

JOE PIGFORD (154lbs 13oz) v ISAAC ARYEE (153lbs 10oz)

6 x 3 Super-Bantamweight

ALIREZA GHADIRI (124 lbs) v STEFAN NICOLAE (123lbs 11oz)

6 x 3 mins Flyweight

HARVEY HORN (113lbs 3oz) v ADAM YAYAHA (114lbs 8oz)

