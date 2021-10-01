Boxing star Ryan Garcia helps raise money for breast cancer awareness month

October 1st, 2021

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, champion boxers Seniesa Estrada, Ryan Garcia, and Oscar De La Hoya have teamed up with Fierce Reflex to auction off an autographed limited-edition pink Fierce Reflex bag and two tickets to Ryan Garcia’s next fight.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation for the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in East Los Angeles.

In addition, the limited-edition pink reflex bag will also be available to general consumers for purchase with a percentage of proceeds going to the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center.

To enter the auction, go to www.goldenboypromotions.com/auction. Winners will be announced on Monday, Nov. 1 and will be contacted directly.

“Helping Give back to the community is a great feeling, and even more special because it’s the community where not only myself but my parents and family are from,” said Seniesa Estrada, three-division world champion. “It’s where I first started boxing, and it’s where I was born; Oscar’s foundation being in the same place is awesome and makes me proud to not only be a part of Golden Boy but proud to be a part of what Oscar is most passionate about and to see the great things he does outside of the ring for our community. I am proud to partner with The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation, Fierce Reflex, and Ryan in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.”

“I’m delighted to be doing my part to raise awareness during this important month in the fight against breast cancer,” said Ryan Garcia. “My hope is that we can find a cure during our lifetime, but until then we must all do our part to help combat this disease. The platform that we have makes it our responsibility, and I believe we can all make a difference in people’s lives by encouraging a dialogue and a greater understanding. I know our joint efforts will go a long way, so we are proud to be making this contribution.”

“Serving my community was one of the first commitments I made after winning the Olympic Gold Medal in 1992,” said Oscar De La Hoya. “The Foundation is dedicated to bringing a better quality of life to our community by maintaining a state-of-the-art cancer center, which provides free breast cancer screenings to underprivileged families in East Los Angeles. I am proud to be able to collaborate with Fierce Reflex, Seniesa Estrada, and Ryan Garcia, who want to help us continue the mission of serving the people of East L.A.”

“It’s important for all of us to do our part in combating breast cancer and increasing awareness about it,” said Lisa Garcia and Henry Garcia, Owners of Fierce Reflex. “That’s why it’s both a pleasure and an honor to be making this donation to the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center, a place known for its efforts in providing first-rate treatment in the historically underserved East Los Angeles community. We know that our donation will go far, and we hope that our efforts will encourage more people to both continue the dialogue and join the cause.”