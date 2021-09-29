Manny Pacquiao releases video statement confirming boxing retirement

September 29th, 2021

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao confirmed his retirement from the sport this week as the eight-weight champion bids for the Presidency of the Philippines.

Three months shy of his 43rd birthday, Pacquiao decided to end his tenure dating back twenty-five years in the professional code.

During trading blows, Pacquiao amassed one of the most outstanding records ever compiled as he won title after title from 105 to 154 pounds.

No boxer has ever achieved what the “Pacman” put together, which led to WBN Fighter of the Decade [2000 – 2010] and a WBN Fighter of the Year Award in 2019.

Pacquiao lost for the eighth time against Yordenis Ugas last time out. He has since confirmed rumors that his time had come.

“To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you!

“Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it.

“Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Goodbye boxing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao)

During a video lasting fourteen minutes, Pacquiao gave a lengthy speech about the most challenging decision.

“I just heard the final bell. Boxing is over,” confirmed Pacquiao. “I never thought this day would come as I hang up my boxing gloves.

“Thank you [boxing] for changing my life. When my family was desperate, you gave us hope. You gave me the chance to fight my way out of poverty.

“Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you, I have been given the courage to change more lives.

“I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life that I can’t imagine.”

PRESIDENT MANNY PACQUIAO

Earlier this month, Pacquiao had rubberstamped rumors he’d bid for the top job in Filipino politics after serving as a Congressman and Senator.

“I boldly accept the challenge of running as President of the Philippines. We need progress, and we need to win against poverty.

“We need the government to serve our people with integrity, compassion, and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership.”

WBN would like to wish Manny Pacquiao all the best for the future.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.