Opinion: Anthony Joshua never earned his place at heavyweight top table

September 26th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua got dominated by Oleksandr Usyk, proving that his place at the top heavyweight table of boxing is overblown.

Usyk beat AJ convincingly, the second time it’s happened in his professional career. It’s a loss that comes with a distinct whiff of privilege and hand-picked opponents on the part of the outgoing champion.

There’s a case that Joshua didn’t even win the Olympic gold medal. A victory Joshua should never have been given on his home soil.

Nonetheless, he won it and got subsequently carried to a heavyweight title against the least talented opponents possible.

The only live heavyweight he fought was Wladimir Klitschko. But Klitschko was way past his best after getting his ass handed to him by Tyson Fury eighteen months earlier.

Sky Sports overblew that victory unbelievably, and “lift-off AJ” was taken to another level – only to sell UK Pay Per Views.

HEAVYWEIGHT RUN

Since then, Joshua’s list of opponents and his “Stay Humble” mantra was a money-making exercise and nothing more. He never deserved to win a top division crown, and everyone around him knows it.

Andy Ruiz Jr. was the first to expose him as he was on such a delusional mindset that he believed his hype.

The rematch got forced, even when Joshua and his team knew Ruiz was in no position to fight. It was all about becoming a two-time champion, and it will be the same when they get Usyk back in the ring.

Hopefully, Usyk will push for a neutral venue as that’s the least he deserves for his outstanding victory on Saturday night.

Fanboys, mainly from the capital of the UK, will no doubt lament the loss. They’ll jump on everyone who disses Joshua.

But his achievements in the ring never matched his talent – it’s a simple as that.

Carried for the majority of the way without the skills to back it up, it’s no wonder that Deontay Wilder wanted to get him in the ring so badly in 2018.

Avoiding it at all costs back then, Joshua knew if he faced Wilder, then it would be all over for him. It didn’t take long, though, until Ruiz did what Wilder would have done.

Even then, Joshua and his team never for one second believed Ruiz would do it. Those outside the Joshua circle did, though, and so it proved.

Usyk was another example of why Joshua’s place as the UK’s figurehead was undeserved. And why Tyson Fury went to America for appreciation because the UK fans are so fickle.

SUPERIOR

Fury is a far superior boxer to Joshua, but he got overlooked due to politics and advertising revenue.

Thankfully, that’s over for now. And unless Usyk gets robbed or underhand tactics get applied, the outstanding Ukrainian will do it again in the rematch.

Finally, Usyk has cemented Joshua getting knocked off his false pedestal with a second loss that fanboy keyboard warriors cannot argue.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.