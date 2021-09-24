Watch Live: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk weigh-in

September 24th, 2021

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk hit the scales for the weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight title fight in London on Saturday night.

Joshua and Usyk underwent press conference duties on Thursday and were all smiles coupled with respect for each other.

Both are Olympic and world champions. This meeting of seasoned boxers makes for an intriguing contest when the first bell goes at Tottenham Stadium.

AJ is a two-time ruler, having regained the belts following a crushing defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. in June of 2019.

Speaking to WBN during fight week, Joshua said he’s ready for anything.

“Honestly, there’s no problem with challenging any fighter in the heavyweight division,” he told World Boxing News.

“It doesn’t always mean they have to have a belt either if they’re a good opponent and they’re going to give you a good challenge.

“Each fighter has to motivate you. They have to make you want to get better during training camp.

“So, either one of those guys is good. Both have been champions. Both good fighters and I’ll fight any of them any time, win, lose or draw.”

Usyk, on the other hand, has a perfect record and seems untouchable at times. The Ukrainian is a firm underdog in the fight, though.

Watch the scaling live on World Boxing News.

JOSHUA vs USYK WEIGH-IN

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ANTHONY JOSHUA vs. OLEKSANDR USYK

The Heavyweight division’s biggest attraction, Anthony Joshua, puts his Unified crown on the line once more. He faces former Undisputed Cruiserweight World Champion and pound-for-pound star Oleksander Usyk.

WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Lawrence Okolie puts his World Title on the line for the first time against his Mandatory Challenger Dilan Prasovic.

Former WBA Super-Middleweight World Champion Callum Smith makes his highly anticipated ring return at Light-Heavyweight. The Liverpool man battles the Dominican Republic’ Lenin Castillo.

Manchester Lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton continues his professional career when he takes on Spain’s Izan Dura.

‘The Albanian King’ Florian Marku challenges Milan’s Maxim Prodan for the IBF International Welterweight Title.

Unbeaten Chicago Middleweight Christopher Ousley meets Russia’s Khasan Baysangurov for the WBA Intercontinental Title.

All the action is shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office and worldwide on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories on its Global platform.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.