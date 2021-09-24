EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Theophane talks giving back with new boxing gym

September 24th, 2021

Ashley Theophane hit the lofty heights of fighting for a world title during his boxing career. He also rubbed shoulders with boxing royalty in Floyd Mayweather.

An integral part of “The Money Team” for half a decade, Ashley Theophane is one of only a few British boxers to break the mold and crack America.

Fighting on huge Las Vegas bills and getting the best sparring in the business, Theophane eventually won over fifty fights as a professional.

Now, as his career winds to an inevitable end, it’s time to give something back.

The 41-year-old is about to embark on a new chapter in his life and career by opening a new gym early next month.

Theophane is hoping to pass on his vast knowledge and help the community by giving youngsters a place to come, train and learn the disciplines of the sport.

Discussing his new venture with WBN this week, Theophane cannot wait to get started on his dream project.

“Treasure Boxing Club has been in the works since 2012 when I was British champion,” Theophane told World Boxing News. “My mentor at the time, Rene Carayol, wanted me to prepare for life after boxing.

“He knew I knew I could do so many positive things in my community and other communities like mine.

“Fast forward to 2019, and it started to become a reality when I achieved my 50th professional victory with a win over former world champion Kassim Ouma during my world tour. On that tour, I fought and won ten times in nine countries over two years.

“I also completed my book “Raised by the Hood,” which was about my journey to Mayweather Promotions.

“During my time with Mayweather, I was a five-year member of “The Money Team” and saw up close the last three years of Floyd Mayweather‘s career.”

Asked when his plans intensified, Theophane responded: “I started training kids during the lockdown.

“I just enjoyed seeing them improve and their enjoyment of the sport.

“Then, during August, I wanted to do something for kids in my community. I joined forces with Westminster Youth Foundation, and through my Treasure Boxing Club, we put on free lessons for kids 4-14 years old.

“Plus, we gave them healthy snacks and refreshments that were donated by some generous companies.

“Now, I’m currently running after-school classes on Mondays and Wednesdays for kids in Westminster. It feels great to do some for them as I see myself in them. I’m from this area too.

“All-Stars Boxing Gym [where it all started for Theophane] did so much positivity for me during my childhood.

“Mr. Isola Akay was like a father to me. There’s nothing I could talk to him about. I’m trying to continue his work.”

Never met my grandad Reggie Treasure, he had died before I was born but I continue to represent him and my mother across the world.

Here’s to the next chapter in life #TeamTreasure pic.twitter.com/hrmg3QgPGX — Ashley Theophane (@AshleyTheophane) September 23, 2021

ASHLEY THEOPHANE MENTOR

On taking on the role of mentor, the Londoner added: “Some people will look at me and be inspired.

“Against the odds, I achieved so much. I had no opportunities or help from any promoters in England. So, I went abroad and was welcomed with open arms in New York City then Las Vegas.

“Now, the first Treasure Boxing Club will be opening on Monday, October 4th in Southall. We also have an open day on Sunday, October 3rd. The public is invited to check us out.

“Anyone is welcome to come and also check out @TreasureBoxingClub on social media and the website at Treasureboxingclub.com.

“Life after boxing for me is trying to help kids do something positive and hopefully not get involved in knife crime.

“Also to teach young ladies who want to learn some form of self-defense,” he concluded.

