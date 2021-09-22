Donald Smith takes on Elijah Pierce, Oct 9th at 2300 Arena

September 22nd, 2021

It will be a battle of featherweight contenders when Donald Smith takes on Elijah Pierce in the eight-round featured bout of a great night of boxing on Saturday, October 9th at the 2300 Arena.

The show is promoted by RDR Promotions.

Smith of Philadelphia has a record of 12-1 with eight knockouts. The 28 year-old Smith is a five-year professional, won his first 10 bouts. In his last bout, Smith stopped Jonathan Leona Ramos on May 8th at the 2300 Arena.

Pierce of Midwest City, Oklahoma is 11-2 with 10 knockouts. Pierce, 24 years-old, is a five year pro who won his first seven bouts, which included wins over Candelario Rochin (4-0) and Divante Jones (9-1). He also stopped undefeated Irvin Gonzalez (9-0). Pierce has won two in a row, and in his last bout he beat Mike Fowler in two rounds on August 14th in Atlanta.

Seeing action in six-round bouts:

Isaiah Wise (9-2-2, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Dewayne Williams (3-3, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia in a super welterweight fight.

Nafear Charles (7-0-1, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia returns to his hometown and will fight an opponent to be announced in a lightweight tussle.

In Four-round fights:

Nicholas Sullivan (3-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, VA battles Braulio Avila (3-11, 1 KO) of Mexico in a lightweight contest.

Temirlan Raimkulov (2-1-2) of Almaty, Kazakhstan fights Jahdon Ervin (1-0) of St. Clair, PA in a middleweight fight.

RDR Promotions fighter Rashan Adams of Philadelphia will make his long awaited and much anticipated pro debut against an opponent to be announced in a super featherweight bout.

In a battle of pro debuters, Rah’quand McDaniel takes on Soslan Alborov of Philadelphia in a super welterweight contest.

RDR Promotions fighter Raekwon Butler (3-0, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY will fight an opponent to be named in a super lightweight bout.

Tickets for this great night of boxing are $150, $100, $75 and $250 for VIP Box and can be purchased by contacting rdrboxing@yahoo.com or https://2300arena.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=376&src=default