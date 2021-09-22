Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant press conference kicks off with a bang

September 22nd, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant engaged in an on-stage brawl as the pair kicked off their undisputed title fight build-up on Tuesday.

The two super-middleweight champions engaged in heated banter before fists [and slaps] flew, and the pair got pulled apart.

An intense stare-down that turned into a scuffle previewing their historic and highly anticipated undisputed super middleweight championship showdown.

It’s all igniting nicely for the fans ahead of boxing’s pound-for-pound king, and Mexican superstar trades blows with the undefeated IBF ruler on November 6th.

During an extended face-off that kicked off the event, the fighters exchanged words. They threw glancing blows before their respective teams rushed the stage to separate the combatants, escalating a rivalry that will culminate on fight night in just over six weeks.

Canelo and Plant will battle live on SHOWTIME PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions event. The winner stamps his name in the history books as the first undisputed 168-pound world champion of the four-belt era.

After the commotion, Canelo warned Plant: “You are not on my level and you will see on November 6. You don’t want to fight now, I promise you.”

CALEB PLANT CUT

Suffering a small cut under his eye that brought fears over pushing back the fight, Plant said: “I don’t do this to be famous or to get attention. When I first started, it was just my dad and me. No one thought I’d be standing here today.

“I can remember him, and my grandfather scrounged up a little bit of money to open a little boxing gym.

“There was just one heavy bag hanging in the corner. But when you really want something, you don’t need all the fancy things. You just need your mind and your heart.”

At this point, there’s been no indication that the cut will delay the fight.

The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.

