Ricky Hatton gives David Haye a dose of reality on hollow Tyson Fury calls

September 17th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Former world champion Ricky Hatton knocked David Haye down a peg or two after “The Hayemaker” called out Tyson Fury.

Haye said he wanted to fight Fury after beating his lamest opponent to date in an incredible and staged targeting.

Haye eased past billionaire friend Joe Fournier, who looked like he could fight his way out of a paper bag.

Then, to everyone’s amazement, Haye mentioned Fury on the microphone, simply due to the fact the pair were supposed to meet eight years ago.

Sad.

“Hitman” Hatton moved to give Haye a healthy dose of reality for his circus-like antics.

“I wouldn’t have thought Tyson Fury would be taking David Haye’s call out very seriously,” pointed out Hatton in his Metro column.

“David Haye is a friend of mine, I think the world of him, but it was clear to see in his last fights with Tony Bellew that his best days are clearly behind him.

“Tyson Fury in his last fight was at the top of the game! We can’t allow that to happen.

“We need to save boxers from this, and more importantly, they need to be saved by the people around them.

“The boxer’s health is always the priority. And if we allow Tyson Fury to fight David Haye and Evander Holyfield to fight Mike Tyson, we are putting boxers at real risk.

“So I don’t care whether it is their choice. We need to save boxers for the sake of their health.”

On Haye being in tremendous shape, which is always a given with the two-weight ruler, Hatton added: “These fighters feel great in the gym, but they don’t look great in the ring.

“David Haye looks in superb condition, he is a pure athlete, and there is no doubt he probably does feel good, but he fought Tony Bellew a good few years ago now, and it was clear he was past his best.

“I don’t think anything has improved since he’s been out. Tyson Fury just destroyed Deontay Wilder with the best performance of his career!

“David, you need to behave yourself.”

DAVID HAYE vs. TYSON FURY

Haye pulled out of two fights against Fury back in the day, but Hatton believes those days are well and truly gone now.

“David Haye and Tyson Fury had their history, and back when it should happen, it had some substance. It made sense. It doesn’t now.

“And I say that with love for David. Let’s concentrate on Tyson Fury and his proper fights while saving our heroes from nights like last Saturday in Florida.

“Evander Holyfield says he wants to fight Mike Tyson next, David Haye wants to fight Tyson Fury… I think the world of David Haye, but sorry, no. They need saving from themselves,” he concluded.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.