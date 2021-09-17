Pot Shots: Prograis US female soccer star twin; Tszyu vs Inoue; Conceicao

Former world champion Regis Prograis was stunned to see US soccer star Lynn Williams, realizing that the pair look highly alike.

Prograis shared images of Williams after being taken aback by the likeness, even labeling the 28-year-old his “twin.”

Despite the four-year age gap, there has to be some explanation for the similarities. Maybe Prograis has already begun the process to see if they are related?

PROGRAIS – WILLIAMS

He said: “Somebody sent me this today. When I opened it, I thought somebody photoshopped my face with long curls.

“This girl looks exactly like me. My parents got some explaining to do. Yeah, it’s a real girl. She plays for the US soccer team. That’s crazy!”

Somebody sent me this today. When I opened it I thought somebody photoshopped my face with long curls. This girl looks exactly like me. My parents got some explaining to do. Yea it’s a real girl. She plays for the US soccer team. That’s crazy pic.twitter.com/0VZuTL0vBX — Rougarou (@RPrograis) September 1, 2021

TIM TSZYU vs. TAKESHI INOUE

In other news, Australia’s rising star Tim Tszyu confirmed his next fight against Takeshi Inoue on November 17.

Tszyu, rated number one by the WBO at super-welterweight, will battle former MMA star Inoue on home soil at a venue to be determined.

Inoue has a record of 17-1-1 and no real victories of note on his record. That lone loss for the Japanese combatant came against Jaime Munguia in 2019.

A win for Tszyu should mean a crack at whoever comes out on top of a Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano rematch.

Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue 🇯🇵 is official. Wed, Nov 17 🧨 Venue announced soon. #TszyuInoue #nolimitboxing pic.twitter.com/khAoqZ5rCF — Tim Tszyu (@Tim_Tszyu) September 17, 2021

ROBSON CONCEICAO

Recent WBC super-featherweight title challenger Robson Conceicao blasted opponent Oscar Valdez on social media after the pair shared a close fight.

During the run-up, Valdez tested positive for a banned substance but got granted permission to participate.

It was hard to find anyone outside those who allowed Valdez to compete that agreed with the decision.

In hindsight, Conceicao spoke up despite his willingness to face Valdez on the back of a red flag.

The Brazilian is now contesting the defeat.

“Oscar, I had a clean fight. I followed all strategies to beat you. That was boxing.

“You who disrespected me and all boxing with your positive drug test.

A “champion” must respect and be an example. I showed in and out of the ring who deserves this belt.”

Oscar, I had a clean fight. I followed all strategies to beat you. And I beat. That was boxing. You who disrespected me and all boxing with your positive drug test.

A “champion” must respect and be an example. I showed in and out of ring who deserves this belt. @oscarvaldez56 — Robson Conceição (@RobsonR60) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Valdez had a statue unveiled of himself in his hometown upon arrival with his green and gold belt.

