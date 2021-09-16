Mikey Garcia faces Sandor Martin after missing out on Manny Pacquiao

Former four-weight champion Mikey Garcia is just happy to be fighting against after a long-drawn-out saga with Manny Pacquiao in 2020.

Garcia was due to face Pacquiao twice after agreeing on a double deal with the Filipino legend, only for the pandemic to hit and call off the whole thing.

The fight was then rumored again in 2021 but failed to materialize.

Now, the Mexican-American returns to action on October 16 against the unheralded Sandor Martin.

The event takes place at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California. Garcia vs. Martin tops a stacked bill featuring two light-flyweight World title bouts.

Fans can watch all the action live worldwide on DAZN.

Boasting a superb record of 40-1 with 30 KOs, Garcia last stepped through the ropes in February 2020. He floored Jessie Vargas at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, en-route to a points win over his fellow compatriot.

The 33-year-old is plotting a route towards more World title glory despite not grasping the Manny Pacquiao fight.

Pacquiao eventually lost to Yordenis Ugas. That could have well been Garcia. But as a Californian fan favorite, Garcia plans to put on a show at the home of the Fresno Grizzlies.

“I’m very excited to get back in the ring and give my fans another night to remember,” said Garcia.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone on October 16 in Fresno – it’s going to be a great night of boxing.”

SANDOR MARTIN

Martin (38-2 13 KOs) has form and activity in his favor as he makes his American debut in the biggest fight of his career.

In April, the Spaniard recorded a wide decision win over Kay Prospere in the second defense of his European Super-Lightweight in his Barcelona backyard. The 28-year-old will be leaving everything in the ring on what he believes is potentially a life-changing night.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity,” said Martin. “The sport of boxing brings me the chance to change my life.

“There will be a before and after for everyone in this fight.”

Two world light-flyweight title fights lead a stacked undercard in support of the main event.

WBO king Elwin Soto puts his crown on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez. Meanwhile, WBA champion Esteban Bermudez defends his strap against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez.

