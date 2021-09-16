Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora rematch set for Manchester on Dec 18

September 16th, 2021

Heavyweight contenders Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora will meet for the second time seven months from their entertaining split decision back in May.

Parker inflicted an eleventh career loss on Chisora in their UK Pay Per View. The New Zealander took a split decision 116-111, 115-113, and 113-115.

As there aren’t many options out there for either, promoter Eddie Hearn has pitted the two together on December 18.

It’s another chance for Chisora, who recently signed with Anthony Joshua’s management team.

JOSEPH PARKER vs. DEREK CHISORA II

Announcing the fight, Matchroom said: “On Saturday, December 18, Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) faces off against the mercurial Brit Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) in a rematch of their 12-round war in May 2021.

“Parker, the former WBO Heavyweight Champion, has tallied five straight wins since losing against Dillian Whyte for the WBO International Heavyweight Title.

“Derek ‘WAR’ Chisora is looking to bounce back after losing by split decision against Parker and by unanimous decision against Oleksandr Usyk in October 2020.

“The event will be live worldwide on DAZN (except New Zealand and Samoa).”

That’s the big difference from the first meeting. There is now no longer the Sky Sports Box Office option for the event.

DAZN and Matchroom have announced three premium fights nights to add to an ever-increasing fall fight schedule. All will be live and worldwide on DAZN.

Confirming the three events, DAZN promised a lot more fight nights after fans and media questioned a lack of announcements over the summer.

Canelo Alvarez moving on for his next fight was one of the major reasons for the delay.

Those three new events are:

• October 16: Former four-weight world ruler Mikey Garcia returns against European Super-Lightweight Champion Sandor Martin. Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA.

• October 30: WBC Interim Heavyweight World Champion Dillian Whyte faces Swedish fighter, Otto Wallin. Live from The O2 in London and worldwide on DAZN.

• December 18: Heavyweights Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora rematch in another epic clash at the AO Arena in Manchester. Live worldwide on DAZN (except New Zealand and Samoa).

DAZN

Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN, commented: “These three excellent fights are a testament to the great partnership that continues to flourish with Matchroom globally.

“Our schedule for the rest of the year is shaping up nicely. It’s filled with World Champions, grizzled veterans, and exciting up-and-coming talent.

“We look forward to continuing to unveil more blockbuster fight nights as part of our ongoing commitment to deliver value to boxing fans worldwide.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn said: “Matchroom and DAZN’s stacked upcoming schedule just got even better with these three blockbuster additions.

“First up on October 16, four-weight king Mikey Garcia returns to action in a difficult assignment against Barcelona’s European Super-Lightweight Champion Sandor Martin in Fresno, CA.

“‘The Body Snatcher’ Dillian Whyte returns home to The O2 on October 30. He puts his Interim WBC heavyweight world title against Otto Wallin.

“Wallin is the man that came so close to inflicting a loss on Tyson Fury.

“Then, on December 18, Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora go to war again at Manchester Arena. Catch it all live and exclusively around the world on DAZN.”

