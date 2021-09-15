Foster vs. Cunningham on October 9, Callum Johnson features

September 15th, 2021

BRAD FOSTER will face Jason Cunningham for the British, Commonwealth and European Super-Bantamweight championships at Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday October 9.

Their eagerly awaited battle heads a high quality evening of action that includes another British and Commonwealth showdown, plus the return of World ranked Callum Johnson.

British and Commonwealth champion Foster’s promoters Queensberry won the purse bids when they were ordered for his showdown against European title holder Cunningham (29-6, 6KOs).

The fight had been scheduled to take place last month, but Foster suffered an injury forcing a short postponement.

Foster (14-0-2, 5 KOs) lives close to the venue and Frank Warren is backing his home support to roar him on.

The Hall of Fame promoter said: “It is one of the most evenly matched fights anywhere this year, but we want to give Brad every advantage so we have gone to an arena close to his home.

“The bill is well-matched and although everyone has waited a little longer than we expected for Foster v Cunningham it will be worth the wait.

“I expected Brad to be facing Gamal Yafai, but Jason was exceptional when he beat him. Brad has been in fantastic form since he signed with Queensberry and it’s hard to believe he’s only 23.”

Doncaster southpaw Cunningham caused a huge upset when he snatched the European crown from Yafai in May, winning on points.

Foster last fought in March when he scored a shut out points win against Alvaro Rodriguez to claim the vacant IBF International belt.

Former World Light-Heavyweight title challenger, Johnson (19-1, 14 KOs) is likely to make a defence of his WBO Global belt.

Johnson lost a four round war in a IBF title challenge against Artur Beterbiev in October 2018, but is highly ranked by the IBF and WBO. Warren is confident of landing the Boston man another marquee contest.

In a Midlands derby Nottingham’s Ekow Essuman (15-0, 6 KOs) will make the first defence of his British and Commonwealth Welterweight crowns when he faces Kingswinford’s Danny Ball (10-0-1, 4 KOs).

Essuman impressed when he ended Chris Jenkins 28 month reign in July stopping the Welsh star in eight rounds.

Ball last boxed in March when he outpointed fellow unbeaten boxer Sam Gilley over ten rounds in a WBC International Silver title defence.

Liam Davies (10-0, 5 KOs) will return on the card after a recent victory in the same arena in August. Davies had been due to face Andrew Cain on the show, but illness means that bout will likely be postponed.

Also featured on the card will be Nick Ball, George Davey, Owen Cooper, Amaar Akbar, Tommy Collins and Macauley Owen.

Tickets will be on sale this week.