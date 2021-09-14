Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. tickets, undercard set for Oct 4

September 14th, 2021

Information regarding the eagerly-anticipated clash between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. has finally been confirmed.

Continuing their extraordinary run of outstanding, once-in-a-lifetime events, Triller has announced Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs), fighting out of Brooklyn, NY, will defend his undisputed lightweight titles against mandatory challenger Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs).

Kambosos, of Sydney, Australia, gets his opportunity on Monday, October 4, in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The event is live on Pay-Per-View (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT) with a FREEVIEW starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Additional musical guests will also be announced for the full evening of entertainment. The entire event will be presented by NIGEL LYTHGOE, the Triller Fight Club visionary, and producer.

Boxing fans will also be able to watch the fight on both streaming and TV PPV platforms. To order online/streaming, go to TRILLERFIGHTCLUB.com or FITE or any FITE OTT/Smart TV/mobile apps.

At the top of the year’s boxing schedule for international fans, the two undefeated warriors were originally scheduled for June 19, 2021.

Both sides canceled the original date due to Lopez testing positive for Covid-19 of which he has made a full recovery.

Known for his stunning knockout power, Lopez is world-ranked #5 pound-for-pound by ESPN and #7 by RING Magazine.

The 24-year-old Lopez was the recipient of the prestigious 2020 ‘Fighter of the Year’ award by both World Boxing News and the Boxing Association of America, in addition to many other international sporting platforms.

On October 17, 2020, Lopez defeated unified (WBA, WBO, IBF) junior lightweight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas, NV. He completed the rare four-belt status, an esteemed historical honor only achieved by five other male boxers.

Truly feeling at home at the Mecca, Lopez has fought six previous times at Madison Square Garden. This includes his IBF world title knockout victory over Richard Commey on December 14, 2019.

A true sporting road warrior, the 28-year-old Kambosos Jr. earned his Mandatory Challenger status by traveling to London, the United Kingdom, on October 31, 2020, and soundly defeating hometown favorite Lee Selby over twelve rounds.

Before that, Kambosos Jr. was also fighting on December 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden. He was victorious in a dominant ten-round performance against former world champion Mickey Bey.

Known for his extended training camps with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Kambosos is an Australian-born fighter of Greek heritage. He is a huge star in both Greece and Australia, drawing tens of thousands to his fights.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ vs. GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR UNDERCARD

Headlining the undercard, Daniel Gonzalez, (20-2-1, 7 KOs), of Woodhaven, NY, clashes with Brooklyn’s Petros Ananyan (15-2-2, 7 KOs), in a scheduled 10-round junior welterweight bout.

Undefeated junior middleweight prospects hit the ring in a scheduled eight-rounder as Jose Roman (11-0, 5 KOS), of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, faces Cesar Francis (8-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY.

In the junior welterweight division, Will Madera (16-1-3, 9 KOs), Albany, NY, battles Jamishidbek Najmitdinov (17-1, 14 KOs) Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Popular local favorites featured separately on the undercard include prospects Joe Ward (4-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight bout.

In addition, Frederic Julian (12-0, 10 KOs) will also feature in a scheduled six-round light heavyweight fight.

The newcomer Harley Maderos (1-0, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, NY, will be Rounding out the card, will see action in a four-round lightweight clash.

Further details on these three fights will be announced shortly.

TICKETS

Presented in association with DiBella Entertainment, advance tickets priced at $306, $206, $106, $81, and $56 will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15, at 12:00 p.m. ET through MSG.com.

The event will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View. Lopez vs. Kambosos is priced at $49.99, available globally through FITE.TV and on traditional cable/satellite via in-demand.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.