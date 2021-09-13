Tyson Fury plans Deontay Wilder KO, four fights – then “go absolutely nuts”

September 13th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury plans another trainwreck of the highest order after outling his future in the sport ahead of the third clash with Deontay Wilder.

“The Gypsy King” suffered depression alongside drugs and alcoholism problems after winning the world heavyweight title in 2015.

Returning in 2018, Fury rose to the top of the pile again to become the lineal ruler and number one in the sport.

Now, as Fury prepares for the biggest fight of his life, he’s admitting he’ll probably go back to his old ways after a handful of bouts.

“I’ll go out in my last fight, that’ll be about, however long, two years [from now], and I’ll fight Derek Chisora. That’s five fights, yeah?

“And then I’ll take two years out of the ring, just going absolutely nuts again. I’ll come back at 37 and wipe the floor with whoever’s next.

“That’s because it’ll take two years to build someone up [to be as good as me].”

“I’m going to knock him spark out. I’ve told you that. I’ve said it before. I said it before that. I’m going to wipe the floor with him [whoever it is].

“One-sided fight. One-sided,” Fury added.

DEONTAY WILDER

On Wilder, who Fury stopped in seven rounds back in February 2020, the 33-year-old added: “I’m going to knock Deontay Wilder spark out, and it’s going to be even quicker than our last fight.

“If he couldn’t beat me after three years out of the ring and ten stone weight loss, he’s never beating me.

“None of them will. They’re just hyped-up bums. All of them. Wilder, Joshua, Usyk. They’re all bums. Compared to me, they’re no good.”

Fury goes into the fight as a big favorite to win, even with a dose of Covid over the summer.

Retaining his WBC crown would be the first time Fury has ever defended a physical belt in his entire career, an unfathomable stat on the face of it.

Wilder has only one chance – a knockout. Furthermore, it depends on how long he can withstand any punishment from Fury as to whether he has the time to get it.

Still an intriguing match-up despite the last result.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.