World Boxing Council back away from sanctioning Dubai bout, explain why

September 11th, 2021

World Boxing Council chiefs decided to distance themselves from a promoted event in Dubai, claiming to have the organization involved.

On the back of a controversial week for the sanctioning body over the Oscar Valdez matter, the WBC spoke out against a fight between Narong Bunchan and Glen Tapia.

The blockage is due to the “performances and inactivity” of both fighters involved.

“One of the main foundations of the World Boxing Council is and will always be to ensure the protection of boxers before, during, and after entering the ring,” said the WBC.

“We are aware that there are different factors to which we must pay special attention to minimize the risks of our ring heroes.

“Some of the elements that we always consider are the current status of the contestants and the equality in the level of competition.

“At this point, the WBC examines records, fight histories, level of opposition faced and fights in foreign countries. Also, losses, inactivity, among other factors.

“This is to determine if boxers are ok to fight and if they are at a similar level of competition to contest a WBC title.

“Recently, we were informed that the Narong Bunchan vs. Glen Tapia, to be held in Dubai on September 12, was being promoted with visual elements of our organization.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL RULING

“However, we want to clarify that, for this fight, no world title and/or WBC affiliate belt will be disputed.

“The WBC did not receive any request to sanction this fight. Considering their latest performances, inactivity and other factors of the fighters, we would not be willing to do so.”

Bunchan has won two of his last eight bouts and got stopped four times since 2017. Tapia has not won since 2015. He last fought in 2017.

On that occasion, he lost in six rounds to Gabriel Rosado.

