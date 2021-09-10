Tyson Fury wants trilogy fight nobody wants to see, it’s not Deontay Wilder

September 10th, 2021

BT Sport

Tyson Fury offered an alternative trilogy fight to the one coming up against Deontay Wilder when outling a future match-up nobody wants.

After beating Derek Chisora twice, both in forgettable victories, Fury wants to face “WAR” again for some strange reason.

Fury made the admission ahead of his third and final fight with Deontay Wilder on October 9th, BT Sport. “The Gypsy King” addressed the upcoming bout and added his future match-ups hitlist into the bargain.

Dillian Whyte, Chisora, and of course, Anthony Joshua all got a mention.

With Fury featuring mainly on Pay Per View these days in the UK, Chisora III would be a massively hard sell.

“I’m going to destroy Wilder. Then I’m going to take a fight in December because of all the inactivity. I don’t think the Joshua fight’s going to happen in December,” Fury admitted to BT Sport.

“So here’s what my bucket list is. I’m going to fight Wilder on October 9th. I’ll fight Dillian Whyte back in the UK for the first time in years at a stadium up in the north, Manchester, or something in December.

“Let’s get a date in December. I’ll shut that bum right up. That’ll be an easy one.

“And then I’ll fight Joshua in March in Saudi Arabia, let’s do it, and then we can have a rematch in the summer back here at Wembley.”

Confirming that any third battle with Chisora would be his last, that’s probably a correct statement from Fury as that fight would bomb. Chisora holds double-figure losses.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III

WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder restarted their long-running rivalry.

They stated their intent to finally settle the score when they collide for the third time on Saturday, October 9, in an ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

BT Sport will broadcast in the UK.

