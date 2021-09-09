Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III TV details confirmed for US and UK

TV broadcast details for the heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are now set in stone for the trilogy.

Following complaints about confirming the coverage last time, all sides have moved early to reassure fans.

ESPN and FOX will televise Fury vs. Wilder on a joint Pay Per View venture in the United States, as they did for the rematch in February 2020.

BT Sport, who also took the UK reins for Fury’s amazing victory, confirmed their intentions to take the early hours showing again.

On Wednesday, information passed to WBN stated: “Fury and Wilder face off for the third time live on BT Sport Box Office on Saturday 9 October.

“BT Sport will premier an exclusive interview with Tyson Fury at 5 pm [today] on the BT Sport YouTube channel.”

They continued: “Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will finally put their long-running feud to bed. They face off in Las Vegas on Saturday, 9 October for the third and final time.

“All the action, including the undercard, will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office.

“October 9th is now confirmed for what is set to be the biggest heavyweight clash of the year. The WBC title is on the line, and a potential fight with Anthony Joshua is waiting.

“Both fighters will be looking to make light work of their opponent.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER SAGA

“Fury and Wilder fought in the much-anticipated first bout in 2018. Wilder’s fearsome punch power in full swing as he memorably floored Fury in the 12th round before the British fighter miraculously beat the count.

“The fight ended in a draw that night. But the second battle in 2020 was a one-sided affair with Fury outclassing Wilder. “The Gypsy King” stopped him in the seventh round.

“With plenty at stake, the third and final installment is set to be an absolute classic between two high-class heavyweights.

“BT Sport will be the exclusive rights holder for Fury v Wilder 3. They will also premiere an exclusive interview with Tyson Fury on its BT Sport Boxing YouTube Channel.”

