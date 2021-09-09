In Floyd Mayweather argument, Manny Pacquiao can’t afford another loss

September 9th, 2021

Manny Pacquiao has to retire from the sport following his latest defeat as the Filipino superstar cannot afford to have a ninth loss on his record.

The “Pacman” got defeated for the eighth time against Yordenis Ugas last month in Las Vegas. By his admission, Pacquiao couldn’t get his legs going.

Now 42, Pacquiao will turn another year older by the time he can fight again. For this reason, the eight-weight champion should step away.

In the extensive conversation about who holds the best legacy between himself and Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao can still hold up his argument – even with eight losses.

Mayweather has none and went a perfect 50 bouts without tasting what Pacquiao has on many occasions now. Therefore, if Pacquiao returns and gets defeated for the ninth time in his career, it will be hard to justify how the legend can keep holding that candle to Floyd.

It’s the discussion of a generation and has strong views from both sides. Pacquiao is followed fanatically by his fans, especially on home soil. Most of whom won’t have a bad word to say about him.

With Floyd Mayweather, it’s a considerably alternative view. Many pure boxing followers argue about Mayweather’s technical ability to stave off attacks as the primary reason his time in the sport outweighs Manny Pacquiao.

Their 2015 fight, which failed to ignite, is a secondary afterthought to many.

The resumes of both are immense, which is why there’s always been a comparison. Mayweather has beaten all the prominent names of his time. At the same time, Pacquiao was able to go on one of the most remarkable runs seen by any boxer in the ring until Juan Manuel Marquez derailed him in 2012.

Earning the WBN Fighter of the Decade award for 2000 to 2010, Pacquiao didn’t get considered for the next decade simply due to the losses.

The three candidates were Canelo Alvarez, Andre Ward, and Mayweather. The latter took the prize, as he rightly should despite only fighting competitively for half of those ten years.

Mayweather took boxing to new heights within that time and changed the landscape of the sport forever, something Pacquiao helped him do with that record-breaking fight.

MANNY PACQUIAO COMEBACK

But should he come back again, who would Manny Pacquiao fight?

Errol Spence is looking at a Ugas unification bout. Meanwhile, Terence Crawford will fight Shawn Porter. That doesn’t give Pacquiao many options remaining.

If he does decide to go out with one more, it needs to be a guaranteed victory for the Filipino people, possibly on home soil in The Philippines.

That way, he can finish off his career with a win and negate any further damage to his fantastic legacy.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.